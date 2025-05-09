Skip to content
"There are days my back gives up" – Deepika Padukone opens up about the physical toll of pregnancy

Ranveer also expressed how deeply moved he has been witnessing Deepika step into motherhood

Deepika Padukone opens up about the physical toll of pregnancy

Their story offers a glimpse into the joys and challenges of modern parenthood

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 09, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Ranveer Singh has opened up about wife Deepika Padukone’s challenging journey into motherhood, revealing that since the birth of their daughter Dua, Deepika has often neglected her own health, battling mood swings, back pain and emotional strain—as she devotes herself entirely to their newborn.

In a candid joint interview with Marie Claire, the couple discussed the life-changing transition into parenthood. Deepika shared that the experience has brought immense joy, but also physical and emotional challenges she hadn’t fully anticipated. “There are days when my back gives up, and the body feels like it’s not mine,” she admitted. “It’s a constant adjustment—not just physically, but emotionally as well.”

Ranveer echoed her sentiments, saying, “Everything in Deepika’s life now revolves around Dua. Everything else comes secondary—sometimes even her own health.” He described this version of Deepika as the “most beautiful” he has ever known, admiring how she has fully embraced motherhood with patience, gentleness and unwavering attention, despite the toll it has taken on her physically.

The couple, who married in 2018, recently welcomed their first child. Deepika shared that choosing the name Dua, which means “prayer”,—was not rushed. “We just wanted to hold her, let her explore her new world, and begin to show who she is,” she said. The name came to her about two months later, in the middle of the night, when she texted Ranveer, then on a film shoot. He immediately agreed. “It felt like the perfect reflection of everything she represents to us—our prayer, our gift, our answer,” she added.

Deepika also opened up about the emotional aspects of the postpartum period, noting that while societal pressure to have children didn’t affect her as harshly due to her public status, she was aware of the privilege. She credited Ranveer for supporting her autonomy throughout the process, especially when they were deciding when to start a family. “He told me, ‘It’s your body. I’ll support you, but the final decision has to be yours,’” she recalled.

Ranveer’s involvement has extended far beyond the emotional. He has been hands-on as a partner, giving Deepika the space and support to navigate new motherhood, even as she juggles her recovery and responsibilities.

Professionally, the couple was last seen together in Singham Again and have previously worked in several acclaimed films, including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, 83, and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. But for now, their focus is clearly on family.

Deepika also reflected on her personal journey during a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan at the WAVES Summit, where she discussed how she moved to Mumbai at 18 and entered the industry through modelling before making her acting debut in Om Shanti Om. Now 39, she shared that while she rarely pauses to celebrate her milestones, she is beginning to appreciate how far she has come.

Despite her high-profile career, Deepika’s lifestyle remains grounded. She enjoys daily routines such as sorting mail, checking groceries, and doing laundry—habits she says help her stay connected to her modest beginnings.

Her motherhood journey, though joyful, has not been without hardship. With honesty and vulnerability, both Deepika and Ranveer shed light on the often-unspoken physical and emotional toll of postnatal life. It’s a reminder that even in celebrity households, the demands of new parenthood can be all-consuming—and that behind the glamour, there is also quiet strength, sacrifice and love.

