Deepika Padukone returns to the runway as Sabyasachi’s first Bollywood muse for his 25th anniversary show

When Sabyasachi Mukherjee decided to mark his 25th year in fashion with a grand showcase, he broke one of his own long-standing rules by inviting Deepika Padukone to open the show. It was the first time he ever brought a Bollywood star onto his runway, and he’s clear it will likely be the last. But for Deepika, he made an exception.

“I’ve never featured Bollywood at my shows,” Sabyasachi admitted. “But for my 25th anniversary, I wanted it to be personal. Deepika was the only person I could think of who carries the essence of what I believe in: tradition, modernity, and a certain quiet strength that speaks for India on a global stage.”

Deepika’s return to the ramp was beyond just a fashion moment. It was her first runway appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua, and her presence was nothing short of a showstopper: striking, unforgettable, and full of intent. Effortlessly elegant, she opened the show with the grace and stature that have come to define her, not just as an actor but as one of India’s most recognisable global icons.

Over the years, Deepika has steadily shaped her place on the world stage. She became the first Indian to represent Louis Vuitton and Cartier, breaking barriers in the international luxury space and opening the door for others to follow. Just recently, she attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, continuing her association with the world’s top fashion houses.

Her appearance at Sabyasachi’s show felt like a homecoming of sorts. The designer and actor share a long-standing friendship, but this moment was also about something larger. As Sabyasachi put it, “She is, in so many ways, Brand India.”

For someone who has consciously kept film stars away from his catwalk, Sabyasachi’s decision to have Deepika lead his milestone show speaks volumes. And if the response is anything to go by, the audience agreed she was missed, and now she’s back.