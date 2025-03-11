Deepika Padukone’s vintage Louis Vuitton look at Paris Fashion Week has the internet buzzing!

Deepika Padukone turned heads once again, this time at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Louis Vuitton show in true showstopper style. Dressed in a vintage-inspired Louis Vuitton ensemble, she posed against the Paris skyline with the Eiffel Tower in the background, making it hard for fans to decide what was more breath-taking.
Deepika, who holds the title of Louis Vuitton’s first Indian global ambassador, wore an oversized white coat paired with a dramatic matching hat. She finished the look with black gloves, sleek black heels, a scarf tied at the back, and a bold swipe of red lipstick. The whole vibe screamed timeless elegance, with a nod to vintage Parisian glamour.
The event took place at the Cour Carrée du Louvre, a stunning courtyard in the heart of Paris. Alongside Deepika, big names like Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly, and K-pop star Lisa were also spotted. But it was Deepika who had everyone talking back home. Fans flooded social media with compliments, calling her “an iconic queen” and “a vision.” One fan even joked that the Eiffel Tower had serious competition!
Ranveer Singh, always his wife’s biggest cheerleader, couldn’t help but chime in. Seeing Deepika’s photos, he commented, “Lord have mercy on me,” and the internet had a field day. Fans loved the comment, with many saying they completely understood his reaction.
This appearance marks one of Deepika’s first major international outings since becoming a mom. At a recent Forbes Summit in Abu Dhabi, she shared sweet anecdotes about her baby daughter, Dua, even laughing about Googling, “When will my baby stop spitting up?”
From Cartier’s anniversary bash in Dubai to now owning the Parisian fashion scene, Deepika is on a high. As the first Indian face of not just Louis Vuitton but Cartier as well, she’s opening doors for more Indian representation on the world’s biggest stages.
And once again, she proves that whether it’s movies, motherhood, or fashion, Deepika Padukone never misses.