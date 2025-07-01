Skip to content
Red Dead Redemption creator Dan Houser confirms new open-world game in development

The announcement has generated excitement among players

Dan Houser new game

Fresh take on the open-world genre from one of its most influential creators.

YouTube/ Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Key points

  • Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is developing a new open-world video game.
  • The game is set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a sci-fi audio series launched in 2023.
  • A Better Paradise is being adapted into a novel series, with the first volume due in October 2025.
  • Houser left Rockstar in 2020 and founded Absurd Ventures in 2021.
  • There is no confirmed release date for the game at this time.

Dan Houser, the acclaimed co-creator behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has officially confirmed that his new company, Absurd Ventures, is developing a new open-world video game. The title will be set in the universe of A Better Paradise, a science fiction IP first introduced in audio format last year.

A new venture after Rockstar

Dan Houser, a founding figure at Rockstar Games, played a central role in writing and producing some of the studio’s most celebrated titles, including Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, and Bully. After leaving Rockstar in 2020, he launched Absurd Ventures in 2021.

Unlike traditional game studios, Absurd Ventures describes itself as an “entertainment company” focused on developing stories and properties across various media formats, including audio, literature, and interactive platforms.

A Better Paradise: The new universe

In 2023, Absurd Ventures released its first original IP: A Better Paradise, an audio fiction series starring Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead). The series quickly reached number one on Apple’s fiction chart.

The story follows Dr Mark Tyburn, an inventor and psychologist who attempts to build a digital game world powered by AI superintelligence. However, his creation leads to unintended and dangerous consequences, resulting in the technology being abandoned and hidden until it is rediscovered.

This dark sci-fi premise laid the groundwork for a larger universe. In a recent press release, Absurd Ventures confirmed that A Better Paradise will be expanded into a novel series and a video game.

Novel series launches this autumn

The first novel in the series, titled A Better Paradise Volume One: An Aftermath, is set to release on 14 October 2025. Published by Absurd Ventures Press, it will be available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.

The novel will explore the deeper origins of the in-universe video game and the developers behind it, who are now being hunted by the AI entity they inadvertently helped create. According to the publisher, it will delve into the themes of creation, control, and the unforeseen consequences of advanced technology.

Open-world video game confirmed

Alongside the announcement of the novel, Absurd Ventures revealed that an open-world video game set in the A Better Paradise universe is in development.

While few details have been shared, the game is expected to be a narrative-rich experience, drawing from the themes and lore established in the audio and literary versions of the story. The game appears to be a spin-off rather than a direct adaptation of the original audio narrative.

There is no confirmed release window for the project, and it is unclear how far along the game is in development. However, given that Absurd Ventures was founded in 2021, it is likely that early work on the title has already been under way.

High expectations from Rockstar fans

With Houser’s reputation for storytelling and world-building, expectations are high for this new title. Fans of Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto will likely be paying close attention to any future updates on the project.

Although still in the early stages, the announcement has generated excitement among players hoping for a fresh take on the open-world genre from one of its most influential creators.

