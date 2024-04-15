  • Monday, April 15, 2024
From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, 5 actors who received death threats

Salman Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fame and fortune often go hand in hand, there exists a darker side that sometimes casts a shadow over the lives of its biggest stars. Beyond the glamour and the applause lies a realm where threats and intimidation become a harsh reality for some actors. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, several Bollywood celebrities have found themselves in the crosshairs of danger, facing chilling warnings and sinister plots against their lives. Here are five Bollywood actors who have faced death threats at some point:

Salman Khan: One of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, Salman Khan, has seen his fair share of controversies and threats. From anonymous phone calls to public demonstrations, the actor has had to navigate through a minefield of dangers, all while maintaining his composure on and off-screen. However, the firing outside his house early Sunday morning shocked his fans across the world. Two unidentified men fired gunshots outside Galaxy Apartments. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone received death threats in 2018 during the release of the film Padmaavat. The threats were linked to her portrayal of the character Padmavati, which led to widespread protests by certain groups who claimed the film misrepresented historical facts.

Shah Rukh Khan: Being one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has also faced threats. In 2023, a seer from Ayodhya issued a direct threat against the superstar, stating he would set him on fire upon encountering him. He expressed outrage over Khan’s film Pathaan’s alleged insult to the saffron colour.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan, known for his outspokenness on social issues, received threats in 2008 after his comments on the issue of Narmada dam rehabilitation. Security around him was increased following these threats. He also received a few death threats after the first season of his hit reality show, Satyamev Jayate.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken nature, received threats following a clash with Maharashtra MP Sanjay Raut, prompting her to enhance security measures for herself and her family.

It is unfortunate that these talented actors have had to deal with such threats, which often arise from various controversies or personal opinions expressed publicly.

