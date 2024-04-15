FIR registered after firing outside Salman Khan’s home

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note.

Salman Khan (R) greets fans gathered outside his residence on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in the city’s Bandra area early Sunday morning, an official said.

The police have also recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometer from the actor’s home, suspected to have been used by the duo, he said.

According to the Bandra police official, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against an “unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Security outside Khan’s residence was stepped up after the firing, he said.

The local police, crime branch personnel, and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence, including footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the actor’s house, and started a probe into the incident, the official said.

There was no official word from the police or Khan’s family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Khan in the wake of the firing and assured support saying the state government would not allow anybody to take the law into their hands.

Speaking to reporters at Chaityabhoomi in suburban Dadar after paying respects to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Shinde called the firing very unfortunate.

“I spoke with the Mumbai police commissioner and actor Salman Khan and offered him our support. The firing incident is very unfortunate. I assure people that this government will not tolerate anybody trying to take the law into their hands,” the chief minister said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with the Bandra police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with “Goldy bhai”, adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega” (you’ll see something shocking next time), police earlier said.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, they said.