Firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home

Two motorbike-borne unidentified people on Sunday fired four rounds outside an apartment in Mumbai, where the actor resides, and fled

File photo of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Two motorbike-borne unidentified people opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai early Sunday morning leading the police to step up security in the area.

They fired four rounds around 5 am outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where the actor resides, and fled. The police have launched a search for the bikers.

Security outside Khan’s residence was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his house to identify the bikers, a senior police official said.

A team of forensic experts has reached the spot to collect evidence, the official added.

There was no official word from the police or Khan’s family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, the police said. (PTI)