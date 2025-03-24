Skip to content
Salman Khan defends 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna: "Why do you have a problem?"

The superstar defends his 31-year age difference with Rashmika, reigniting debate on Bollywood’s casting bias.

Salman Khan on Rashmika Age Gap: "Why Do You Have a Problem?"

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Team Up for Sikandar

Pooja Pillai
Mar 24, 2025
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, not for his action-packed sequences but for the glaring age difference between him and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Sikandar. The topic surfaced during the film’s trailer launch event, and as expected, Khan had a blunt response for his critics.

At the press conference on Sunday, Salman addressed the ongoing criticism in his signature unapologetic style. He questioned why people were making a fuss about his on-screen pairing with Rashmika, who is 31 years younger than him. According to him, if Rashmika and her father had no objections, then the public had no right to interfere.

“Social media users are always after me. Now they are talking about the 31-year age gap. If the heroine has no problem, if her father has no problem, why do you?” he remarked.

His comment sparked laughter at the event, but not everyone was amused. Some saw his statement as dismissive of valid concerns about Bollywood’s long-standing trend of older male actors romancing much younger women on screen.

Singer Sona Mohapatra, known for her vocal opinions, did not hold back. Taking to social media, she criticised Salman’s remarks, labelling them as another example of the industry’s deeply ingrained patriarchy.

Quoting his statement about Rashmika’s father being okay with the pairing, she wrote, “So when he finally gets married, will he also need ‘permission’? The ‘Bhai’ of toxic masculinity doesn’t realise that India has changed.”

Her reaction reignited conversations about Bollywood’s casting dynamics, with many arguing that female actors are often sidelined as they grow older, while male superstars continue to dominate lead roles well into their fifties and sixties.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025. Shot extensively in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the film boasts a staggering budget of £38 million (₹400 crores). It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj.

For Salman, this film is crucial. His last release, Tiger 3, had a promising start but saw a sharp decline at the box office, ending with a domestic collection of crores £27 million (₹282.79 crores). With stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, already performing well in theatres since its Valentine’s Day release, Sikandar has a lot riding on it.

Whether or not the age-gap debate affects its success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, Salman Khan isn’t backing down.

