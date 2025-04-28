​Salman Khan postpones UK tour after Pahalgam terror attack as fans await new dates

Salman Khan has decided to postpone his UK tour after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which took place on April 22, claimed 26 lives and left many injured. In response, Khan shared that it didn’t feel right to go ahead with the performances during such a painful time.

The Bollywood Big One tour was set to take place on May 4 at Manchester’s Co-op Live and May 5 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Along with Khan, the event was to feature major Bollywood names like Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.





On Instagram, Khan posted the event's poster stamped with the word "postponed" and added a note explaining the decision. He wrote that while fans were eagerly awaiting the shows, it was important to hit pause and respect the gravity of the situation. He also apologised for any disappointment and said new dates would be announced soon.

The attack has been linked to The Resistance Front, a group connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan. Following the violence, Khan also shared his sorrow on social media, calling Kashmir "heaven turning into hell" and stressing that killing even one innocent person is a tragedy for all of humanity.

The tour organisers echoed Khan’s sentiments in a separate statement, adding that the safety of everyone involved from performers to fans had to come first. They also mentioned that tickets would be refunded at the point of purchase.

This move by Khan follows a pattern seen across the entertainment industry, with other artists like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal also cancelling shows in solidarity with victims of the violence.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Khan was last seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Though the action thriller, featuring Rashmika Mandanna, struggled at the box office, Khan is already lined up for his next project, Gangaram, alongside Sanjay Dutt.

For now, fans await new dates for the UK shows, with many praising Khan’s decision to prioritise respect and empathy over entertainment.