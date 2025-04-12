Skip to content
The Bollywood Big One: Bollywood superstars unite for UK’s biggest live show this May

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and more to headline the historic Bollywood stage show tour.

The Bollywood Big One: UK’s Ultimate Live Show This May

The Bollywood Big One promises cinematic spectacle, live music and unforgettable memories

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Get ready for a holiday weekend like no other as The Bollywood Big One gears up to dazzle UK audiences with one of the biggest live Bollywood spectacles in history. Taking place on Sunday, 4 May at Co-op Live Manchester and Monday, 5 May at OVO Arena Wembley, the mega-event will be a celebration of cinema, music and dance that spans generations.

The superstar-studded lineup reads like a Bollywood fantasy dream come true. Headlining the event is none other than Salman Khan, whose on-stage charisma is expected to bring the house down. Joining him is the timeless diva Madhuri Dixit, still reigning supreme as the industry’s most iconic dancing queen. The show also ropes in Gen Z favourites Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani, bringing a thrilling mix of old-school charisma and new-age vibes.

A once-in-a-generation show

For British Asian audiences, The Bollywood Big One is more than just a concert. In fact, it’s a cultural milestone. It's been 25 years since a major Bollywood concert of this scale hit Manchester, and 20 years since Wembley hosted a show of such star power, making this event more of an emotional homecoming for fans across the UK and beyond.

From timeless icons to new-gen stars, Bollywood’s finest come together for a historic UK tour


Adding extra glitz to the affair are comedic icons Sunil Grover and Manish Paul, who will host the two-night extravaganza with their wit and flair. But the surprises don’t end there; organisers have hinted at additional artist announcements, making this an unmissable, once-in-a-lifetime event for die-hard Bollywood fans.

The legacy behind the magic

At the helm of this ambitious production is Farhath Hussain, a trailblazer in bringing Bollywood shows to global audiences for over four decades. This show is a culmination of his decades-long dream to bring Indian cinema’s brightest stars to a world stage with full-scale production, theatricality and heart.

In partnership with Hussain’s FH Group, the tour is a UK-India collaboration aimed at amplifying the reach of South Asian entertainment while also honouring the cultural impact of the British Asian diaspora. With venues like Manchester’s newly launched Co-op Live, the largest indoor arena in the UK, and the iconic OVO Arena Wembley hosting the event, the show’s scale reflects the growing appetite for Bollywood beyond borders.

The Bollywood Big One: UK\u2019s Ultimate Live Show This MayBollywood megastar and timeless dancing queen returns to captivate British audiencesGetty Images

Why this matters now

The UK’s South Asian population has long supported Bollywood with fervent love, but in an era of global streaming and shrinking cultural borders, events like The Bollywood Big One represent a shift. It’s not just about nostalgia or glamour; it’s about visibility, representation and legacy.

And let’s not forget the draw for non-diaspora fans either. Bollywood’s global fandom is thriving, and this concert could well be a gateway for a wider audience to discover the heart and spectacle that defines Indian cinema.

Tickets and tour info

Presale tickets go live on Tuesday, 11 March at 10am, with general ticket sales launching on Thursday, 13 March at 10am via Ticketmaster and AXS. For full tour details, visit the official site: www.bollywoodbigone.com

Whether you're a lifelong fan of Salman’s swagger or Madhuri’s grace, or a newcomer swept up by Bollywood’s rising wave, we assure you that The Bollywood Big One is going to be a night of unforgettable entertainment, connection and pure cinematic wonder.

