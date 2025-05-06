Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

Skip to content
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 06, 2025
This weekend, the spotlight at the UK Asian Film Festival’s final evening will shine on music legends Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, better known as the powerhouse duo, Vishal & Sheykhar. On Sunday, 11 May at Riverside Studios in London, the two will open up about their journey and latest venture: the upcoming stage musical Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical.

The production reimagines one of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), this time for the global stage. Directed by Aditya Chopra, who also helmed the original film, the musical is set to premiere at Manchester Opera House on 29 May. British-Indian talent Jena Pandya will step into the role of Simran, while Ashley Day will play Roger, a character adapted for the stage.

With over two decades in the industry, Vishal & Sheykhar have shaped the sound of modern Bollywood. Their discography includes chart-toppers that have dominated playlists, radio waves and stadiums alike. They’ve collected awards, smashed streaming records, and brought fresh sounds into the mainstream, leaving a distinct mark on how India and the world experiences Hindi film music.


But they’re not the only stars of the gala. The evening will also feature a live conversation with music producer Biddu, whose pioneering work helped bring Indian pop to the global stage. Celebrated writer and filmmaker Yavar Abbas, novelist and columnist Shobhaa De, director Sandhya Suri, and filmmaker Onir will also be honoured during the closing ceremony. From fiction to documentary, activism to commentary, these voices have each reshaped how stories are told across continents.

This year’s UK Asian Film Festival, running across London, Leicester and Coventry, has focused on the theme Longing and Belonging, reflecting on how cinema captures the deep human need for love, identity and home. From stories of migration to inner transformation, the films in this edition have spoken to the ties that bind us, no matter where we are.


Presented by Tongues on Fire, with support from the BFI and broadcast partners Lyca Radio and Geo TV, the festival continues to highlight South Asian creativity across borders, showing us that storytelling, especially when wrapped in music and memory, always finds a way to connect.

