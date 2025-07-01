'The Running Man' trailer: Glen Powell leads deadly TV survival game in Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s novel

Quick highlights:

• Glen Powell stars as Ben Richards in The Running Man, directed by Edgar Wright.

• Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel and a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film.

• Powell plays a desperate father competing in a televised death game to save his daughter.

• The action-thriller hits cinemas on 7 November 2025 via Paramount Pictures.

Glen Powell races against time in The Running Man, the latest high-stakes action film from director Edgar Wright. Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel, the story reimagines the cult 1987 film through a modern lens. Powell stars as Ben Richards, a working-class father who enters a violent, state-sponsored game show to fund his daughter’s medical treatment, but quickly becomes a national sensation and a symbol of rebellion.

New poster for The #RunningManMovie Instagram/runningmanmovie





Edgar Wright’s high-energy vision for Stephen King’s dystopia

Wright, known for Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, employs his signature fast-paced style here. The film is set in a bleak future where contestants, or “Runners,” must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins called “Hunters.” The entire ordeal is broadcast to a bloodthirsty audience, with each day increasing the prize money and the danger. Powell’s character gains unexpected popularity, forcing the game’s creators to reckon with the monster they’ve built.

Josh Brolin plays the charismatic yet ruthless producer Dan Killian, while Colman Domingo appears as host Bobby Thompson. The ensemble cast also includes Katy O’Brian as a fellow contestant, Lee Pace as a top-tier Hunter, and Michael Cera as a rogue insider aiding Richards.

- YouTube youtu.be





Glen Powell’s rise continues with another genre-bending role

Following recent hits like Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters, Glen Powell continues his streak with The Running Man. His role as Ben Richards combines grit, heart, and defiance, positioning him as a reluctant hero challenging a corrupt system.





The screenplay, co-written by Wright and Michael Bacall, blends action, satire, and social commentary. With a stellar cast and Wright’s kinetic direction, The Running Man is poised to be a major autumn release.