Government unveils stricter visa rules, to take effect from July 22

"We are delivering a complete reset of our immigration system to restore proper control and order, after the previous government allowed net migration to quadruple in four years," said home secretary Yvette Cooper.

Visa UK

The aim is to attract graduate-level or above workers, making several low-paid roles ineligible for visas. (Representational image: iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism.
THE GOVERNMENT on Tuesday introduced the first set of tougher immigration rules in the House of Commons aimed at reducing the recruitment of foreign skilled workers, including in the care sector. The new measures are described as a “complete reset” of the UK’s immigration system.

The proposed changes, originally outlined in an ‘Immigration White Paper’ in May, include raising the skills and salary thresholds for foreign workers — including those from India — ending overseas recruitment for care worker roles, and removing more than 100 occupations, such as chefs and plasterers, from the shortage occupation list that currently allows certain visa exemptions.

If approved by parliament, the changes will take effect from July 22. The aim is to attract graduate-level or above workers, making several low-paid roles ineligible for visas.

“We are delivering a complete reset of our immigration system to restore proper control and order, after the previous government allowed net migration to quadruple in four years,” said home secretary Yvette Cooper.

“These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down, to restore order to the immigration system and to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK,” she said.

Cooper added that the tougher approach “values skills, tackles exploitation and ensures those who come to the UK make a genuine contribution”.

Changes to care sector recruitment and work visa salary thresholds

A statement tabled in the Commons by Home Office minister Seema Malhotra said that skilled workers already in the UK will not be subject to the new skill level requirement, which will mandate a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from July 22.

“Salary requirements for work visas are being raised in line with the latest Office for National Statistics data, ahead of an upcoming thorough review of salary requirements (including discounts) by the independent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC),” Malhotra’s statement said.

From July 22, overseas recruitment for social care worker roles will close. New applications from abroad will no longer be accepted. However, transitional provisions will allow “in-country switching” for care workers already in the UK until July 2028.

The Home Office said the changes are meant to restore order to the points-based system by focusing on higher skills, fewer numbers and tighter controls. The department said this was an important step in reducing the UK’s dependence on lower-skilled overseas recruitment.

Temporary shortage list and next set of reforms

Only time-limited access below degree level will be allowed for certain roles included in a temporary shortage list of "critical roles". The independent Migration Advisory Committee has been asked to review this list, including the occupations, salary levels and benefits.

“Workers in occupations on the temporary shortage list will no longer be able to bring dependants and will not be permitted salary and visa fee discounts. The occupations included on the list are time-limited until the end of 2026 and will only remain beyond that date if the independent Migration Advisory Committee recommend it,” the Home Office said.

Further changes proposed in the White Paper are also expected to be implemented by the end of this year. These include increasing the immigration skills charge on companies that employ foreign workers and tightening English language requirements for visa applicants.

(With inputs from agencies)

