Shah Rukh Khan surprises cast of DDLJ musical in London ahead of UK premiere

Thirty years after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge changed the face of Hindi cinema, the story is stepping onto the UK stage, and Shah Rukh Khan himself dropped by to witness it in the making.

The actor, who became a household name playing Raj in the original 1995 film, surprised the cast of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical at their rehearsal space in London. With its UK premiere scheduled at Manchester Opera House from 29 May to 21 June, the stage show is a reimagined take on the beloved romance, directed once again by Aditya Chopra.

This musical version is set between India and the UK and stars Jena Pandya as Simran and West End actor Ashley Day as Rog, giving a fresh take on Raj. For Pandya, the experience was surreal. “Showing him scenes he once performed was unforgettable,” she said. “He gave his time so kindly. It meant a lot.”

Day, clearly moved, added that the energy shifted the moment Khan walked in. “We all felt it. He didn’t have to say much; his presence said enough,” he reflected. “It was just one of those moments you never forget.”

The musical brings a new twist to the original, with 18 English tracks composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The duo were thrilled by Khan’s visit. “He loved the vibe, the energy, the music,” Vishal said. “It felt like Raj was passing the torch to Rog.” Sheykhar added, “For everyone involved, it was a special afternoon. He connected with the cast on a deeper level; theatre is where he began, after all.”





This production isn’t just about nostalgia. It’s an attempt to present a timeless story to a new audience, with Broadway-style storytelling and Indian emotion. The script and lyrics have been adapted by Nell Benjamin, known for Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, while the choreography is led by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, with Indian dance sequences by Shruti Merchant.

With immersive events also planned at railway stations in London and Manchester, nodding to the film’s famous train scenes, Come Fall in Love aims to bridge the old with the new. And if Khan’s glowing reaction is any sign, this musical might just become a classic in its own right.