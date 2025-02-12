Bollywood meets British Rail in a celebration of 200 years of trains and 30 years of DDLJ

In a one-of-a-kind cultural crossover, Britain’s railway system is teaming up with Bollywood powerhouse Yash Raj Films to mark two massive milestones—the 200th anniversary of modern rail travel and 30 years of the legendary film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The partnership taps into the timeless romance of train journeys and the global love for DDLJ.
Trains, Love, and DDLJ
Since its release in 1995, DDLJ has remained an Indian cinema staple, running uninterrupted for nearly three decades at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. The film also shares a deep connection with the UK—its famous opening scene was shot at London’s King’s Cross Railway Station, where Raj played Shah Rukh Kha and Simran played by Kajol first cross paths. With trains symbolising fate and adventure in the film, this collaboration between YRF and Britain’s railways feels like a match made in cinematic heaven.
Come fall in love with the DDLJ Musical
As part of the celebrations, YRF is bringing DDLJ to the stage with Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical. Directed by Aditya Chopra, who helmed the original film, the musical reimagines Simran as a British-Indian woman engaged to a family friend in India but falling for Roger, a British man. The show features 18 original songs composed by Indian music duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, with lyrics by Mean Girls writer Nell Benjamin.
Premiering at Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025, and running until June 21, the musical boasts a powerhouse creative team, including Broadway veterans Rob Ashford (Frozen), Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge!), and Indian dance specialist Shruti Merchant. Casting is led by David Grindrod, known for his work on Les Misérables and Cats.
Cultural celebration on the rails
To bring the magic of DDLJ closer to audiences, railway stations in Manchester and London will host special events, bringing fans in the nostalgia of the film. Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200, spoke about the emotional connection between trains and storytelling, calling this collaboration “a perfect tribute to love, travel, and cultural unity.”
YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani shared the sentiment, noting, “DDLJ is a story that belongs to the world. Given its history with British railways, this celebration feels like coming full circle.”
With its themes of love, tradition, and self-discovery, DDLJ continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Now, as the story moves from the silver screen to the stage, it’s set to capture hearts once again—this time, against the backdrop of Britain’s rich railway history.