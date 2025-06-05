Skip to content
Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder

The accused girl was sentenced to a three-year youth rehabilitation order and an evening curfew

The attack took place on 1 September last year in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, Leicestershire. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 05, 2025
Pramod Thomas
A UK judge on Thursday (5) sentenced a 15-year-old boy to seven years' detention for the "wicked" killing of an octogenarian grandfather but a girl who filmed the attack on her phone was spared custody.

The killing of Bhim Kohli, 80, as he walked his dog in a park on the outskirts of Leicester in central England last September is one of several cases of youth violence that has shocked the UK in past months.

The boy, who was 14 and wearing a balaclava at the time of the killing punched, kicked and racially abused Kohli during the attack.

He suffered a broken neck and rib fractures and died in hospital the following day after being found lying on the ground by his children.

The girl, then aged 12, encouraged the assault and laughed as she filmed it on a phone.

She later stored a series of clips of the violence in a password protected folder on Snapchat.

Passing sentence, judge Mark Turner told the boy: "What you did was wicked. You made a cowardly and violent attack on an elderly man."

He sentenced the girl, now aged 13, to a three-year youth rehabilitation order and an evening curfew.

Kohli's family told the court in a victim impact statement they were haunted by how his attackers left him "on his own, helpless and in pain" just a short distance from his home.

"Losing dad in these cruel, violent and deeply shocking circumstances feels like our hearts have been pulled apart," his daughter Susan Kohli said.

The teenagers, who cannot be named because of their ages, were convicted of manslaughter in April following a six-week trial.

The boy had also been charged with murder but was found not guilty on that count.

Speaking outside Leicester Crown Court after the sentencing, Susan Kohli added that she was "angry and disappointed" by the leniency of the sentences.

"I believe on that day the two teenagers made a choice. The teenage boy chose to attack my dad and the girl chose to film him being attacked. They knew what they were doing," she told reporters.

"I feel angry and disappointed that the sentence they have both received today does not, I believe, reflect the severity of the crime they committed," she said.

Evidence retrieved from the girl's phone showed harrowing footage of the attack on Kohli, which was presented to the jury. The boy admitted to witnesses that he had assaulted the elderly man and wrote a letter to a social worker confessing what he had done.

The CPS presented CCTV evidence of their actions before and after the attack, including audio of them joking about the assault to friends.

"In charging these two young defendants, the CPS determined that they were both criminally responsible for Mr Kohli's death, but with different roles. They were prosecuted under the principle of joint enterprise. Both actively participated in the incident that led to Kohli's death, but in different ways," the CPS said.

(Agencies)

bradford-murder

Habibur Masum pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police

Bradford stabbing: Husband pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

A MAN has admitted killing his wife as she pushed their baby in a pram through Bradford city centre, but has denied her murder.

Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. He denied the charge of murder. The victim, 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter, was stabbed multiple times on 6 April last year. The baby was unharmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

Bags of rubbish and bins overflow on the pavement in the Selly Oak area on June 02, 2025 in Birmingham, England.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Birmingham bin strike to continue as rubbish mounts

MEMBERS of the Unite union voted by 97 per cent on a 75 per cent turn out in favour of continuing the industrial action in Birmingham, which began intermittently in January before becoming an all-out stoppage in March.

At the centre of the dispute is a pay row between the cash-strapped city council and workers belonging to Unite which says some staff employed by the council stand to lose £8,000 per year under a planned restructuring of the refuse service.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay-Mallya-Getty

In April, Mallya lost an appeal against a London high court bankruptcy order in a case involving over ₹11,101 crore (approx. £95.7 million) debt to lenders including the State Bank of India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vijay Mallya says he may consider returning to India if assured fair trial

FUGITIVE tycoon Vijay Mallya has said he may consider returning to India if he is assured of a fair trial.

He spoke to Raj Shamani on a four-hour-long podcast released on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bengaluru stampede

The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team, including star player Virat Kohli, after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. (Photo: Getty Images)

RCB executive among two arrested after Bengaluru stampede kills 11

INDIAN police have arrested two people, including a senior executive of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after 11 fans died in a stampede during celebrations for the team’s first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, according to media reports on Friday.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Wednesday, when hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate with the RCB team, including star player Virat Kohli, after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. The stampede took place near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the team was parading the trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Severe Turbulence Injures Passengers, Forces Ryanair Emergency Landing

Ryanair issued a statement apologising to passengers affected by the incident

iStock

8 injured on Ryanair flight after severe turbulence forces emergency landing in Germany

Eight passengers were injured when a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan encountered severe turbulence and was forced to divert to an airport in southern Germany, Bavarian police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, with the aircraft landing at Memmingen Airport, west of Munich, at 8.44pm local time (6.44pm GMT). Among those injured were a two-year-old child who suffered bruising and a woman with a head injury. Police said three individuals were taken to hospital for further treatment, while others received medical attention at the airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
