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Canada intelligence report lists Khalistani extremists as security threat

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of CBKE groups.

Khalistan supporters

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities.

AFP via Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 04, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
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CANADA’s intelligence agency has said Khalistani extremists are a “national security threat”, adding that some use institutions to promote a “violent extremist agenda” in the country.

In its 2025 Public Report, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKE) in violent activities “continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests”.

“Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted towards violent activities,” the report, issued on the Canadian government’s website on Friday, said.

Khalistani extremist groups demand the creation of a sovereign state within India and are designated as terrorist organisations by New Delhi because of their involvement in separatist activities.

The report comes a year after the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Air India Flight 182, whose suspects were members of CBKE groups.

“It remains to this day the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, with 329 people killed, most of them Canadians,” it said.

The report said non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered extremism, and some Canadians take part in peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement.

“Only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists,” it said.

India-Canada relations hit rock bottom in 2023 when then prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India rejected the charges.

Under prime minister Mark Carney, who took charge last year, India and Canada have sought to rebuild bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies)

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