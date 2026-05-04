Canada intelligence report lists Khalistani extremists as security threat

In West Bengal, the BJP is leading in 207 of the 294 seats, including 184 seats already won and 23 where it is ahead. The majority mark in the assembly is 148. The Trinamool Congress has won 64 seats and is leading in 16, taking its total to 80, while the Congress has won 2 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.”

“The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal,” he said.

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He added, “BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas (workers) over generations.”

“I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our party,” Modi said.

This marks the BJP’s first electoral victory in West Bengal, a state led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011.

Banerjee said, “BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission,” and added she would “bounce back”.

She also lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by more than 15,000 votes.

Political analyst Sushila Ramaswamy said, “It's a tremendous victory.”

“It also shows the electoral machinery of the BJP, how effective and how much detailing goes into their election campaign. And it establishes the BJP as the dominant party in the country,” she said.

In Assam, the BJP secured a majority with 81 seats and is leading in 1, taking its total to 82 in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress has won 18 seats and is leading in 1, taking its total to 19. The Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland People’s Front have won 10 seats each, while the AIUDF and Raijor Dal have secured 2 seats each. The AITC has won 1 seat.

Modi said, “Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again!” and added, “I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation.”

In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front won 92 seats in the 140-member Assembly, crossing the majority mark of 71. The Congress won 63 seats, the IUML 22 and Kerala Congress (KEC) 7.

The CPI(M) won 26 seats, the CPI 8 and the RSP 3. The BJP won 3 seats, while others remained in single digits.

Rahul Gandhi said, “truly decisive mandate” and praised party workers for a “hard-fought, well-run campaign”.

In Tamil Nadu, TVK is leading in 107 of the 234 seats, including 96 won and 11 where it is ahead. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won 53 seats and is leading in 7, taking its total to 60, while the AIADMK has secured 43 seats and is ahead in 4, totalling 47. The Congress has won 5 seats.

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, who launched TVK in 2024, is leading his party in its first election.

Political scientist Ramu Manivanan said, “This result (in Tamil Nadu) shows that the youth want a new face. It is not just anti-incumbency.”

“Vijay as an actor has a large female fan base as a cinema star. All that has influenced the outcome,” he said.

Political analyst Sanjay Jha said, “TVK's victory is a spectacular debut and is a manifestation of the fact that the voters are seeking change especially when they believe that there may be a governance deficit.”

He said, “We have seen that attempts by both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to break into politics of Tamil Nadu using their celluloid charms have not worked. Therefore, it is more astonishing that an organisation formed two years ago and by somebody who does not have a core base unlike the other two or a clear ideology, wins in this manner.”

“I don't think this has to do just with love in Tamil Nadu for film stars, it has to do with people looking at world of higher expectations from politicians. Clearly people were not satisfied with the DMK,” he said.

Modi also said, “Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the government led by Shri N Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance.”

On Kerala, he said, “We will keep raising issues vital to Keralam's progress and work hard to realise vision of a Vikasita Keralam. I congratulate the UDF on its victory in the Keralam Assembly elections. The Centre will always keep supporting the developmental aspirations of the people of Keralam.”

On Tamil Nadu, he said, “Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people.”