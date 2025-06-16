Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Air India crash: Victim funerals begin as probe into cause continues

Of the 279 total deaths, including casualties on the ground, 87 DNA samples have been matched and 47 bodies handed over, according to officials. T

Air India crash: Victim funerals begin as probe into cause continues

Soldiers carry the coffin of Vijay Rupani, former chief minister of India's Gujarat, who was killed in the Air India flight 171 crash, during his funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 16, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIAN health officials have begun returning bodies to families after the Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 270 people, but most relatives were still waiting for confirmation through DNA testing as of Monday.

Of the 279 total deaths, including casualties on the ground, 87 DNA samples have been matched and 47 bodies handed over, according to officials. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 people on board when it crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad for London, killing 241 of them. Another 29 people died on the ground, including five medical students.

“They said it would take 48 hours. But it's been four days and we haven't received any response,” Rinal Christian, 23, whose elder brother was a passenger on the jetliner, told AFP. “My brother was the sole breadwinner of the family. So what happens next?”

Authorities said victims were from different districts of Gujarat including Bharuch, Anand, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Kheda, Mehsana, Arvalli and Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: British Indians hold vigil for Air India crash victims

Mourning and funerals begin

Several families have begun holding funerals. In Anand district, crowds gathered for the procession of 24-year-old passenger Kinal Mistry. Her father Suresh Mistry said she had delayed her travel, adding, “She would have been alive” if she had taken her original flight.

In Ahmedabad, the funeral of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was held with full state honours. His body was identified through DNA testing, and a day of state mourning was declared in Gujarat on Monday. His remains were taken to his hometown Rajkot, where chief minister Bhupendra Patel met the family.

“The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched at 11.10 am,” said India's minister of state for home Harsh Sanghvi.

Among the British nationals, 42-year-old Elcina Alpesh Makwana became the first to be identified and her remains returned. Her funeral was held in Vadodara. Her husband and two children, aged seven and 11, attended a Roman Catholic service.

Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. There were 12 crew members on board.

ALSO READ: Air India crash: Victims remembered during King Charles's birthday parade

Search for answers continues

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff, crashing into a medical college complex and bursting into flames. At least 38 people were killed on the ground.

Witnesses reported seeing badly burnt bodies and scattered remains. An AFP photographer saw dozens of workers in yellow hard hats clearing debris from the site.

“This is a meticulous and slow process, so it has to be done meticulously only,” said Dr Rajnish Patel of Ahmedabad’s civil hospital.

One survivor, British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was pulled from the wreckage. His brother was also on the flight.

Another person, Bhoomi Chauhan, said she survived after missing the flight. “The airline staff had already closed the check-in,” she told PTI. “If only we had left a little earlier, we wouldn’t have missed our flight.”

Black box recovery and aircraft inspections

Authorities announced on Sunday that the cockpit voice recorder — the second black box — had been recovered, offering potential insight into the crash. India's aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said Saturday that decoding the flight data recorder should “give an in-depth insight” into the circumstances.

Indian authorities have not yet identified the cause and have ordered inspections of other Dreamliner aircraft in Air India's fleet.

One of Air India’s Dreamliners returned to Hong Kong airport on Monday after the crew “requested local standby” shortly after takeoff, the Airport Authority Hong Kong told AFP.

Imtiyaz Ali, who is still waiting for a DNA match for his brother, said the airline had not acted quickly enough.

“I’m disappointed in them. It is their duty,” he said. “Next step is to find out the reason for this accident. We need to know.”

(With inputs from agencies)

air india crashahmedabad air india crashair india investigationair india crash funerals

Related News

Veeraswamy
UK

Veeraswamy fights eviction as Crown Estate plans building renovation

Aamir Khan Rejects Love Jihad Narrative, Defends Family
Entertainment

Aamir Khan shuts down love jihad narrative says daughter and sisters married Hindus out of love

Kantara 2
Entertainment

5 reasons ‘Kantara 2’s shoot feels like a real-life thriller with one shocking disaster after another

Trump Mobile
Business

Trump Mobile introduces $499 device bundled with $47 unlimited talk, text and data plan

More For You

Starmer-Getty

Starmer said earlier on Sunday that he had dropped his initial opposition to a national inquiry in favour of one being led by Louise Casey, a member of the parliament’s upper house. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Police crackdown on grooming gangs following national inquiry announcement

AUTHORITIES have announced a nationwide police operation targeting grooming gangs suspected of sexually exploiting thousands of girls and young women over several decades.

The announcement came hours after prime minister Keir Starmer said a national inquiry would be launched into the scandal, which recently drew attention from Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Indians hold vigil for Air India crash victims

The mayor of Harrow Anjana Patel lits a candle during a vigil at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in memory of those who have lost their lives in the Air India crash, in London, Britain, June 14, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

British Indians hold vigil for Air India crash victims

DOZENS of members from Britain’s Indian community gathered at a Hindu temple in London on Saturday (14) to mourn the victims of last week’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Many of those attending the vigil at the Siddhashram Hindu temple in Harrow had personal connections to the victims.

Leaders from different faiths — including Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Parsi, and Zoroastrian communities — joined hands in prayer, as chants filled the temple hall. A representative of King Charles also attended, reading a message from the monarch and offering Christian prayers for the victims and their families.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer orders national inquiry into child sexual abuse

Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Starmer orders national inquiry into child sexual abuse

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has announced a full statutory national inquiry into child sexual abuse, reversing his earlier position following months of mounting pressure, including criticism from US billionaire Elon Musk.

The decision comes after an audit conducted by Baroness Louise Casey recommended a national investigation into the scale and nature of group-based child sexual abuse. The inquiry will cover England and Wales and will have statutory powers under the Inquiries Act, allowing it to compel witnesses to provide evidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles

King Charles, wearing a black armband to pay respects to the victims of Air India plane crash, attends the Trooping the Colour parade on his official birthday in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Air India crash: Victims remembered during King Charles's birthday parade

A MINUTE's silence for the victims of the Air India plane crash was observed on Saturday during the Trooping the Colour parade in London marking King Charles's official birthday. Some members of the royal family wore black armbands during the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles, 76, had requested changes to the parade “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rochdale grooming case

They were all remanded in custody, except Bashir, who absconded before the trial began. (Photo: Greater Manchester Police)

Seven men convicted of raping 13-year-old girls in Rochdale grooming case

SEVEN men were convicted on Friday in the UK’s latest grooming trial, after a jury heard that two girl victims were forced to have sex “with multiple men on the same day, in filthy flats and on rancid mattresses”.

Jurors at the court in Manchester, northwest England, deliberated for three weeks before finding the seven men, all of whom are of South Asian descent, guilty of rape.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc