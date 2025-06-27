Skip to content
India declines UN investigator’s participation in Air India crash probe: Report

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had offered to provide assistance by sending one of its investigators, following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner earlier this month.

Air India flight crash
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
INDIA has declined a request from the United Nations aviation agency to allow one of its investigators to observe the probe into the Air India crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad on June 12, Reuters reported, citing two senior sources familiar with the matter.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had offered to provide assistance by sending one of its investigators, following the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner earlier this month. It was an unusual move, as ICAO typically deploys investigators only upon request from the country leading the investigation.

In this case, ICAO had asked Indian authorities to allow the investigator already present in India to join the probe as an observer, the sources told Reuters. However, Indian officials refused the offer. Times Now was the first to report this development on Thursday.

The civil aviation ministry said on Thursday that the flight recorder data was downloaded around two weeks after the crash.

Some safety experts had earlier raised concerns over the delay in the analysis of the black box data and a lack of information on the progress of the probe. The first combined black box unit was recovered on June 13, and a second set was found on June 16.

It is still unclear whether the black boxes are being read in India or the US. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also participating in the investigation. The Indian government has held only one press conference so far, where no questions were taken.

According to global aviation norms under "Annex 13", a decision on where to read the flight recorders should be made immediately if the information obtained could help prevent similar accidents in the future.

An unnamed aviation ministry official said earlier this week that the ministry is "following all the ICAO protocols." The official also said that media representatives have been sharing updates on major developments.

Most air accidents result from a combination of factors. A preliminary report is expected within about 30 days of the crash.

(With inputs from Reuters)

air india crashaviation safetyblack box probeun investigation

More For You

Axiom Mission 4

(From left) Axiom Mission 4 Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Commander Peggy Whitson, and Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski wave from inside the Space Dragon spacecraft. (Photo: NASA)

NASA

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla and 3 others dock at ISS after 28-hour journey

INDIA’s Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts entered the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday after a 28-hour journey aboard the Dragon spacecraft. The crew received warm hugs and handshakes upon arrival as the capsule docked with the orbital laboratory.

The spacecraft, named Grace and fifth in the Dragon series, made a soft capture with the ISS’s Harmony module at 4:01 pm IST while flying over the North Atlantic Ocean. Full docking procedures, including power links and pressure checks, took about two more hours to complete.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India flight crash

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.

Getty Images

Air India crash: Black box data being analysed to reconstruct events

EFFORTS are underway to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the Air India plane crash earlier this month, which killed over 260 people, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

A multi-disciplinary team led by the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting the investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistanis recount horror as missiles rain on Tehran

Pakistani students evacuated from Iran walk across the Taftan border in Balochistan province last Wednesday (18)

Pakistanis recount horror as missiles rain on Tehran

SOME 3,000 Pakistanis have returned home since Israel launched its aerial war against Iran last week, as governments around the world are scrambling to evacuate their nationals caught up in the rapidly spiralling conflict in the region.

Pakistan and Iran have a shaky diplomatic relationship. They bombed each other’s territory little more than a year ago, both claiming to target rebels using their neighbour’s land to launch attacks.

Keep ReadingShow less
child-vaccination-india-iStock

Lancet Study: 1.4 Million Indian Children Unvaccinated in 2023

getty images

Over 1.4 million unvaccinated children in India in 2023: Lancet study

INDIA was one of eight countries that accounted for more than half of the world’s unvaccinated children in 2023, according to a study published in The Lancet. The analysis showed that 15.7 million children globally received no doses of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccine in their first year of life, including 1.44 million in India.

The study was conducted by an international team known as the 'Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 Vaccine Coverage Collaborators'. It provided updated estimates of routine childhood vaccine coverage from 1980 to 2023 across 204 countries and territories.

Keep ReadingShow less
Flying fear therapy bookings soar after Air India crash

Members of Indian Army's engineering arm prepare to remove the wreckage of an Air India aircraft which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 14, 2025. (Photo by BASIT ZARGAR/Middle east images/AFP via Getty Images)

Flying fear therapy bookings soar after Air India crash

RETIRED Air Force officer Dinesh K. has seen a surge in demand for his $500 (£397) therapy course to help people overcome their fear of flying since Air India flight 171 crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad two weeks ago.

Dinesh uses a combination of flight simulation and counselling at his Cockpit Vista centre for "fear of flying solutions" in Bengaluru, the only one in India. The centre has received more than 100 enquiries since the disaster, compared to a previous average of about ten a month.

Keep ReadingShow less
