Air India crash survivor lives with guilt, recalls ‘seeing everyone die’

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi met Vishwash Kumar Ramesh in a hospital in Ahmedabad. (Photo: ANI)

By Vivek MishraJul 21, 2025
VISHWASH KUMAR RAMESH, the only survivor of last month’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad, is recovering in Bucharwada village in Diu, Gujarat, after losing his brother and 241 others on flight AI 171.

The plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a hostel building shortly after take-off on June 12, killing all but Kumar Ramesh.

His family said he continues to struggle with trauma. “He can’t sleep at night,” Krunal Keshave, a relative from Leicester, told The Times. “When he sleeps, he dreams he is on the flight. He remembers seeing everyone die in front of his eyes.”

Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in 11A, escaped with facial cuts and chest injuries. He now stays with his wife and son in Diu, avoiding public outings and living quietly.

“He feels guilty that he is the only one to have lived,” said another relative to The Times.

He and his brother Ajay had been running a fishing business in Diu. They would return to the UK during the off-season.

A preliminary investigation by India’s AAIB revealed cockpit confusion over fuel switches.

The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials believe Captain Sumeet Sabharwal cut fuel supply.

Legal action has been initiated by more than 20 families through Keystone Law, seeking pilot records and throttle switch information.

Air India said it “stands in solidarity with the families and those affected” and is cooperating with the investigation.

