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How Akshay Kumar’s daughter being asked for 'nudes' exposed online gaming dangers

The case has reignited concerns around child safety in online gaming spaces

How Akshay Kumar’s daughter being asked for 'nudes' exposed online gaming dangers

Maharashtra Cyber has made its first arrest in the case

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Maharashtra Cyber has made its first arrest months after Akshay Kumar revealed his daughter was targeted online
  • The actor said his 13-year-old daughter was asked to send explicit pictures while using a gaming platform
  • The case has reignited concerns around child safety in online gaming spaces

What began as a personal story shared by Akshay Kumar has now become a wider warning about the risks children face online.

Months after the actor revealed that his teenage daughter was approached by a stranger on a gaming platform and asked to send explicit images, Maharashtra Cyber has made its first arrest in the case.

The development has renewed attention on how online gaming platforms, often seen as harmless entertainment for young users, can also expose children to unsafe interactions.

How the conversation turned disturbing

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai, Kumar shared how his daughter was playing a game that allowed users to interact with strangers.

He said the conversation initially appeared normal, with the other player complimenting her gameplay and exchanging polite messages.

The individual later asked where she was from and whether she was male or female. After she replied that she was female, the person allegedly asked her to send nude pictures.

Kumar said his daughter immediately ended the interaction and informed Twinkle Khanna about what had happened.

He praised her for speaking up quickly and warned that such incidents can escalate into blackmail, extortion and severe emotional distress.

How investigators tracked the accused

Following Kumar’s public remarks, Maharashtra Cyber launched an investigation.

Officials used technical analysis and digital tracking to identify the accused before making the first arrest. Authorities are now investigating whether other minors may have been targeted.

Why Akshay Kumar called for cyber awareness in schools

During the same event, Kumar urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to introduce weekly cyber awareness classes in schools.

He said cyber crime is growing faster than many parents realise and stressed that children need better education about online risks.

A larger issue beyond one family

Kumar’s remarks were recently played at a cyber awareness session in Mumbai, where students were educated about phishing scams, cyberbullying, online fraud and social media safety.

The arrest has now shifted the focus back to a larger issue many families face: how children navigate online spaces where everyday gaming conversations can quickly turn dangerous.

cybersecuritycyber crimemaharashtrachildrenakshay kumar

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