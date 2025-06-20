Skip to content
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi apologises after calling Ahmedabad plane crash survivor a ‘liar’

The post drew significant backlash from users who criticised her for spreading misinformation

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Facing strong criticism on social media for questioning the survival story

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 20, 2025
Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has issued a public apology after facing strong criticism on social media for questioning the survival story of Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Deleted post sparks backlash

The controversy began when Krishnamoorthi, known for her role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, shared a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) alleging that Vishwas Kumar Ramesh had fabricated his account of surviving the 12 June crash. In her post, she wrote:
“So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn't his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother's funeral that he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff.”

Krishnamoorthi deleted the post and issued a statement of apologyX/ suchitrak

Her comments appeared to have been influenced by unverified social media speculation claiming that Ramesh’s survival narrative was false. The post drew significant backlash from users who criticised her for spreading misinformation and making insensitive remarks without confirmation.

Public apology issued

In response to the mounting criticism, Krishnamoorthi deleted the post and issued a statement of apology, also on X.
She wrote: “Took out my last tweet on the Air India crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies.”

The apology was shared on 19 June 2025, but reactions have remained mixed, with some social media users accepting the clarification while others questioned the haste in making the original accusation.

Who is Vishwas Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, is the only known survivor of the Air India crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on 12 June. The crash claimed the lives of at least 260 people.

Ramesh was reportedly seated in seat 11A, close to an emergency exit on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and managed to escape the burning aircraft. He was treated for injuries at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and was later seen attending the funeral of his brother Ajay, who also boarded the same flight to London but did not survive.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s comments on social media questioning the legitimacy of a plane crash survivor’s account have drawn widespread criticism. Following the backlash, she deleted the post and issued a public apology, admitting the claim was based on false information.

