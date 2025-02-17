DDLJ Musical: Jena Pandya & Ashley Day bring Bollywood’s longest-running film to stage

The lead cast for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical has been revealed, and excitement is building for the stage adaptation of the iconic 1995 Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema. Directed by Aditya Chopra, who also helmed the original film, this musical promises a fresh take on the story, now set in the UK.
The musical will follow Simran, a British-Indian woman caught in an arranged marriage, who falls in love with Roger, a British man, complicating her future. Jena Pandya takes on the role of Simran, while Ashley Day will portray Roger. Pandya, who recently starred in Bhangra Nation, expressed how special it is to portray a character with such cultural significance. Day, known for his roles in Dynasty and An American in Paris, shared his love for the musical’s style of blending two distinct cultures while celebrating both.
The production promises a fresh and lively experience with 18 original songs, created by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, and a script by Nell Benjamin, the writer behind Mean Girls and Legally Blonde. The show’s choreography will be led by Rob Ashford, renowned for his work on Frozen, with Indian dance specialist Shruti Merchant collaborating on the moves.
The musical’s creative team is packed with talent, including scenic designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, and sound designer Tony Gayle, among others. Come Fall in Love is set to premiere at Manchester's Opera House on May 29, 2025, and will run until June 21, promising a mix of romance, humour, and cultural fusion that fans of the original film and new audiences will surely love.
DDLJ has been a cultural phenomenon since its release, playing continuously in Mumbai for nearly three decades. Come Fall in Love aims to capture the essence of the original while reimagining it for a global audience. With its fresh stellar cast, innovative music, and cross-cultural storytelling, the musical is set to be a celebration of love, tradition, and the power of embracing diversity. Tickets are now available for what promises to be an exciting theatrical experience.