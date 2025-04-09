Leicester Square to honour Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in London's first ever Bollywood statue

A moment from one of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories is set to find a permanent place in the heart of London. This spring, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, captured mid-scene from the 1995 romantic classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), will be installed in Leicester Square. This marks the first time a Bollywood film is being honoured in the UK capital’s renowned ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail.

Unveiled as part of the lead-up to the film’s 30th anniversary in October 2025, the statue will stand outside the Odeon cinema, near the spot where the film’s lead characters, Raj and Simran, unknowingly crossed paths. That brief moment in Leicester Square becomes the starting point of their unforgettable journey through Europe and India, which later became a story that left an imprint on generations of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic DDLJ moment to be immortalised in bronze at Leicester Square, London





DDLJ, the debut directorial project of Aditya Chopra and produced under Yash Raj Films, became a game-changer for Hindi cinema. Still playing in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir decades later, the film is the longest-running Hindi film in history. Its international appeal is reflected in its cult following within the British South Asian community and beyond.

Leicester Square is no stranger to big-screen legends. The DDLJ statue joins a line-up that includes characters like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, and Batman. But this is the first time a Bollywood pair will take their place among them, in a move that acknowledges both the popularity of Indian cinema and the diversity of modern Britain.

London honours Bollywood: First-ever statue of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge stars joins global film legends Amazon Prime video





Mark Williams from the Heart of London Business Alliance said that adding Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to the trail is a tribute to the global reach of Indian films. He noted that DDLJ is especially significant as it’s the first film in the trail to feature Leicester Square in a key scene.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, called the statue a proud milestone not just for the studio, but for the Indian film industry. He said the recognition reflects how stories from South Asia continue to connect with audiences around the world.

As DDLJ prepares to hit the stage in Manchester this May in a new musical adaptation, the London statue serves as a tribute to a film that not only entertained but also bridged cultures so much so that even former US President Barack Obama famously quoted Raj’s iconic line during a 2015 state visit to India.