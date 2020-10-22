Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge all set for a re-release in various countries

Murtuza Iqbal







Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recently completed 25 years of its release. It is the longest-running Indian film, and it is still being showcased in Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai, India (currently shut due to the pandemic).

However, now the fans of the film across the globe will get to watch the movie on the big screen once again. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the makers have decided to re-release the film in various countries like Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland.

Mr. Nelson D’Souza, Associate Vice President – International Distribution, stated, “DDLJ is a film that made people fall in love and has constantly won hearts whenever it has been screened across the world. On its special 25th anniversary, we are very happy to announce that we are re-releasing DDLJ so that audiences can celebrate this cult classic. Audiences all over the world will get a chance to watch the film once again on the big screen as we are planning the re-release in several key diaspora and non-diaspora global markets.”







To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had changed their name on Twitter to Raj and Simran. They had also tweeted and thanked their fans for giving so much love to Raj and Simran.

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020





A couple of days ago, Heart of London Business Alliance had announced that a bronze statue of the SRK and Kajol will be unveiled at London’s Leicester Square. The statue will be of a scene from the movie.





