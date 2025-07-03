Skip to content
 
India look to clinch maiden women's T20I series win against England

India began the series with a record 97-run win at Nottingham, followed by a 24-run victory at Bristol – England women’s first-ever T20I loss at that venue.

IND vs ENG

Shree Charani of India (2R) celebrates the wicket of Amy Jones during the 2nd women's T20 match between England and India in Bristol on July 1, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 03, 2025
INDIA will look to secure their first women’s T20I series win over England when they play the third match of the five-game series on Friday. India currently lead the series 2-0.

England will be without their captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been ruled out of the match due to a left groin injury.

“Results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series, with the fourth match due to take place on July 9 at Old Trafford,” the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

“Tammy Beaumont will captain the side in her absence, with Hampshire batter Maia Bouchier called up as cover,” it added.

India began the series with a record 97-run win at Nottingham, followed by a 24-run victory at Bristol – England women’s first-ever T20I loss at that venue.

India have never won a T20I series against England, either at home or away. Their only win came in a one-off match in Derby in 2006.

The ongoing series is an opportunity for the Indian team to adjust to English conditions ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England next year.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol played key roles with the bat in the first match. In the second game, Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues hit crucial half-centuries to help India post a strong total.

Opener Shafali Verma, who returned to the squad, will look to find form after scoring 20 and 3 in the first two matches. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the opener after a head injury in a warm-up match, will also aim to spend more time at the crease following her two-ball stay in the second game.

India’s bowling has performed well despite the absence of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar. Left-arm spinner Sree Charani has led the attack, taking six wickets so far and recording the best economy rate in the series at 5.11.

For England, openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have struggled to provide solid starts. Dunkley has had some good starts, but Wyatt-Hodge has scored 18 runs in five innings this summer, including three ducks. England’s bowling has also not been effective.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

England: Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong.

