Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

INDIA captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century to help her team win the third women’s ODI against England by 13 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.
Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.
Kranti Goud, playing her fourth WODI, took 6/52 while Shree Charani finished with 2/68.
The ODI win followed India’s 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series.
Harmanpreet, 36, had not made big scores in the first two ODIs, but brought up her seventh WODI century when it mattered most. This match also saw her complete 4000 runs in ODIs, coming in her 149th game.
Her knock helped India post their second-highest ODI total against England. Their highest remains 333/5, scored in September 2022 at Canterbury, where Harmanpreet also hit a century.
Most of her 14 boundaries came on the off side. She also hit some shots down the ground and one behind the wicket.
She added 81 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol (45), and 110 runs in 77 balls with Rodrigues. Richa Ghosh provided a quick finish with 38 off 18 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.
India had earlier started strong with a 64-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Mandhana attacked early and hit five fours before being dismissed for 45 off 54 balls in the 18th over, pulling Sophie Ecclestone to midwicket.
Rawal made 26 off 33 balls with two fours before she was caught behind off Charlie Dean in the 13th over, with England taking a review after the on-field umpire gave it not out.
Rodrigues hit seven fours in her 45-ball 50. She struck three fours off Dean in the 41st over and two more in the next before getting out.
Deol was dismissed for 45 off 65 balls, falling to a short ball from Lauren Bell after hitting four boundaries.
