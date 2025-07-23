Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.

India vs England

Harmanpreet Kaur and teammates celebrate their 2-1 series win after the 3rd ODI match between England and India at Banks Homes Riverside on July 22, 2025 in Chester-le-Street.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 23, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century to help her team win the third women’s ODI against England by 13 runs and take the three-match series 2-1.

Harmanpreet’s 84-ball 102 and a fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues guided India Women to 318 for five. The bowlers then restricted England to 305 all out in 49.5 overs in Bristol on Tuesday.

Kranti Goud, playing her fourth WODI, took 6/52 while Shree Charani finished with 2/68.

The ODI win followed India’s 3-2 victory in the five-match T20I series.

Harmanpreet, 36, had not made big scores in the first two ODIs, but brought up her seventh WODI century when it mattered most. This match also saw her complete 4000 runs in ODIs, coming in her 149th game.

Her knock helped India post their second-highest ODI total against England. Their highest remains 333/5, scored in September 2022 at Canterbury, where Harmanpreet also hit a century.

Most of her 14 boundaries came on the off side. She also hit some shots down the ground and one behind the wicket.

She added 81 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol (45), and 110 runs in 77 balls with Rodrigues. Richa Ghosh provided a quick finish with 38 off 18 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

India had earlier started strong with a 64-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Mandhana attacked early and hit five fours before being dismissed for 45 off 54 balls in the 18th over, pulling Sophie Ecclestone to midwicket.

Rawal made 26 off 33 balls with two fours before she was caught behind off Charlie Dean in the 13th over, with England taking a review after the on-field umpire gave it not out.

Rodrigues hit seven fours in her 45-ball 50. She struck three fours off Dean in the 41st over and two more in the next before getting out.

Deol was dismissed for 45 off 65 balls, falling to a short ball from Lauren Bell after hitting four boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies)

harmanpreet kaurindia vs englandodi serieswomen's cricket

Related News

china mega dam
News

China defends mega-dam project, says no harm to India, Bangladesh

Zhang Yiyang
Entertainment

Zhang Yiyang executed for murder of 16-year-old girlfriend as backlash grows over posthumous film release

Bestway-retailers
Business

Bestway backs independent retailers with £10 million price drop

Ozzy Osbourne iconic tracks
Features

10 iconic tracks that made Ozzy Osbourne the true Prince of Darkness

More For You

KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits a shot during Day One of the 4th Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025 in Manchester.

Getty Images

Bumrah in playing XI as England opt to bowl in fourth Test

JASPRIT BUMRAH has been named in India's team for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, starting Wednesday.

Before the series began, it had been announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would feature in only three of the five matches to manage his workload after a back injury.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

Bangladesh's players celebrate their team's win at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket matchagainst Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 22, 2025. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Pakistan

BANGLADESH survived a late onslaught by Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed Daniyal to pull off a narrow eight-run victory in the second T20I match on Tuesday (22), winning a first-ever series in the format against Pakistan.

Ashraf hit an aggressive 32-ball 51 while debutant Daniyal smashed an 11-ball 17 but holed out off the second ball of the final over as Pakistan were all out for 125 in their chase of 134 to win in Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Old Trafford

India captain Shubman Gill speaks with coach Gautam Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar during a net session at Emirates Old Trafford on July 21, 2025 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Injury-hit India look to break Old Trafford jinx in fourth Test

INDIA may be forced to shift from its usual playing combination when it faces England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting Wednesday, with key injuries disrupting its settled approach.

The visitors, trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, are yet to win a Test at this venue in nine previous attempts — with four losses and five draws — and will aim to level the series in Manchester.

Keep ReadingShow less
Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer rings the bell at the start of play on day four of the Ashes 4th Test Match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on July 22, 2023 in Manchester. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Farokh Engineer to get stand at Old Trafford

FORMER India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies great Clive Lloyd will have stands named after them at Old Trafford by Lancashire, their former county side, during the fourth Test between India and England.

The ceremony is expected to take place on the opening day of the Test on July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after three matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitish Reddy

Reddy played two matches in the series, scoring 45 runs and taking three wickets. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy out of England Test series with knee injury

INDIA allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against England due to a knee injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Monday that Reddy will return home. “Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc