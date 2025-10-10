Women’s World Cup: Ghosh’s 94 not enough as South Africa beat India by three wickets

RICHA GHOSH’s 77-ball 94 was not enough as South Africa defeated India by three wickets in their Women’s World Cup match on Thursday.

Nadine de Klerk remained unbeaten on 84 to steer her side to victory with seven balls to spare. South Africa reached 252 for seven in 48.5 overs while chasing India’s total of 251.

South Africa’s chase was anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s 70, Chloe Tryon’s 49, and de Klerk’s match-winning 84 not out, which included five sixes and eight fours off 54 balls.

India’s bowlers had reduced South Africa to 81 for five at one stage, but partnerships between Wolvaardt, Tryon, and de Klerk turned the game around. Wolvaardt and Tryon added 51 runs for the sixth wicket before pacer Kranti Gaud broke the stand with a yorker that bowled Wolvaardt. The visitors were then 142 for six, still 110 runs short.

Tryon and de Klerk built a 69-run partnership for the seventh wicket, keeping South Africa in contention. De Klerk then took charge in the closing overs, hitting two sixes off Gaud and guiding her team home. South Africa needed 52 runs off the final five overs, which de Klerk achieved through steady batting and timely boundaries.

Earlier, Richa Ghosh led India’s recovery after a middle-order collapse. Walking in at 102 for six, she struck 11 fours and four sixes in her 94-run innings. India were eventually bowled out for 251 in 49.5 overs.

Ghosh added 51 runs with Amanjot Kaur for the seventh wicket before Kaur fell while trying to accelerate. Later, she stitched another 88-run stand with Sneh Rana (33) for the eighth wicket. Ghosh, who was dropped twice on 76 and 84, accelerated in the final phase, scoring 44 runs off her last 24 balls. She was dismissed in the final over while attempting quick runs, missing out on a century.

India had started well after being asked to bat, with openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) adding 55 runs in 10.2 overs. Mandhana was caught after hitting a six off Ayabonga Khaka, while Rawal and Harleen Deol (13) took the score to 83 for one before a collapse saw India lose five wickets for 19 runs.

Harleen Deol fell to Noku Mlaba, whose delivery turned away sharply. Rawal’s leading edge off Tumi Sekhukhune was caught by Tazmin Brits, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s attempted drive off Chloe Tryon resulted in another catch. India’s top order struggled against South Africa’s disciplined bowling before Ghosh and the lower order revived the innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 251 all out in 49.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 94, Pratika Rawal 37, Sneh Rana 33; Chloe Tryon 3/32)

South Africa: 252 for 7 in 48.5 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 70, Chloe Tryon 49, Nadine de Klerk 84 not out; Sneh Rana 2/47)

