India and England unveil Women’s World Cup squads with shock calls

By Eastern EyeAug 29, 2025
INDIA and England have named their squads for the upcoming Women’s World Cup, with several surprise selections and omissions, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

India’s squad announcement brought disappointment for explosive opener Shafali Verma, who was left out after a poor run of form. The 21-year-old, who last played a oneday international in October 2024, has managed just one half-century in six innings for India A.

Women’s team chief selector Neetu David insisted the door remained open for Verma, saying: “She’s in the system, not like she’s not. We’ve got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it’ll help serve India in the 50-overs format.”

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian squad as they seek their first World Cup title after reaching two previous finals. “We didn’t want to make a lot of changes, we wanted continuity,” said Kaur, who will be leading India in the World Cup for the first time.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

The selectors welcomed back medium-pace bowler Renuka Thakur after a lengthy injury lay-off, adding experience to an attack that will be crucial on home pitches. India’s campaign begins on September 30, and they will warm up with three ODI matches against Australia.

England’s squad features the return of former captain Heather Knight despite her not playing since damaging her hamstring in May. Current coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her delight at Knight’s inclusion, saying: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to select her. She’ll be a huge asset for us.”

However, experienced seamer Kate Cross has been left out as England adapt their strategy for subcontinental conditions. Edwards has included four specialist spinners – Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and the returning Sarah Glenn – expecting plenty of turn on Indian and Sri Lankan pitches.

England enter the tournament seeking to end an eightyear drought since their last ODI World Cup triumph on home soil in 2017. They underperformed badly at last year’s T20 World Cup and will be eager to make amends. The announcements come as organisers scramble to relocate matches originally scheduled for Bengaluru in India following safety concerns at the city’s stadium.

The opening match between cohosts India and Sri Lanka will now take place in Guwahati instead of Bengaluru, after the International Cricket Council cited “unforeseen circumstances” for moving games away from Chinnaswamy Stadium. The venue change follows a tragic incident in June when 11 cricket fans died during celebrations for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with supporters as young as 14 crushed to death outside the stadium gates. A judicial commission subsequently deemed the ground “unsafe” to host large crowds.

The tournament faces logistical challenges beyond the Bengaluru venue change. Pakistan will play all their matches in Colombo as part of a compromise arrangement, while the final will now be held in either Mumbai or Colombo rather than the originally planned Bengaluru.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana.

England squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (CK), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

The 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup runs till November 2, with Mumbai now joining the list of Indian venues alongside Guwahati and other cities, plus Colombo in Sri Lanka.

indiaenglandicc women's world cup 2025

​Gukesh

Gukesh, as the reigning world champion, is not in the Candidates race, and his participation will be for prize money and rating points.

Getty Images

Chess World Cup 2025 to be held in Goa

GOA will host the Chess World Cup from October 30 to November 27. The FIDE World Cup 2025 carries a prize fund of USD 2 million and offers three qualifying spots for next year’s Candidates tournament.

The 206-player field includes world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and R Praggnanandhaa. However, Gukesh, as the reigning world champion, is not in the Candidates race, and his participation will be for prize money and rating points.

CWG-2010-Getty

India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Modi cabinet clears Ahmedabad bid for Commonwealth Games 2030

INDIA on Wednesday said Ahmedabad would be an "ideal" venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as the country seeks to strengthen its case to host the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad, the main city in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, has a 130,000-capacity stadium, the largest cricket arena in the world, named after him.

Indian football

If suspended, India’s national teams and clubs would not be allowed to compete in international competitions. (Photo: Getty Images)

India risks FIFA ban again as AIFF constitution deadline looms

INDIA could face a ban from world football for the second time in three years after FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) warned the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to adopt a new constitution by October 30.

FIFA and the AFC sent a joint letter to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, expressing concern over the delay in finalising and adopting the constitution.

Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance

Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram

X/@MrGafan

Lamine Yamal confirms Nicki Nicole romance after backlash over wild birthday party and nightclub rumours

Highlights:

  • Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal confirms romance with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole
  • The couple shared a romantic photo on Instagram with heart-themed décor
  • Yamal’s love life had drawn controversy after nightclub rumours and a birthday party scandal
  • Fans now turn focus to his football career as new season begins

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has confirmed his relationship with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, settling weeks of speculation around his personal life. The 17-year-old, who made headlines this summer for his off-pitch controversies, posted a romantic picture with the Latin music star, using a heart emoji to signal the nature of their bond. The move shifts attention from gossip about his dating life to a more settled chapter as Barcelona’s season gets underway.

Lamine Yamal Nicki Nicole romance Lamine Yamal poses with Nicki Nicole in a heart-filled setting shared on Instagram X/@MrGafan

