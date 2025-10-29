Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Women's World Cup: England bowl first in semi-final against South Africa

England named an unchanged side from their previous league match, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone cleared to play after a shoulder injury scare.

ENG vs SA

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa and Nat Sciver-Brunt of England lead the teams out prior to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 Semi-Final match between England and South Africa.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 29, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ENGLAND captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and chose to field against South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday.

England named an unchanged side from their previous league match, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone cleared to play after a shoulder injury scare.

Ecclestone had fallen awkwardly on her left shoulder while fielding during England’s win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Sciver-Brunt said Ecclestone would be “playing through a bit of pain” but was “raring to go.”

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said her side would also have preferred to bowl first but were comfortable batting on what appeared to be a good surface for runs.

The Proteas made one change from their loss to Australia, bringing in batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch for Masabata Klaas.

“Hopefully we can bat first really well today,” said Wolvaardt. “At the end of the day, it is all about winning.”

South Africa were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Defending champions Australia will face hosts India in the second semi-final on Thursday near Mumbai. The final will be played on Sunday.

Teams

England women: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)
TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi (IND)
Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

cricketengland vs south africaindiawomen's world cup

Related News

Sanjay Patel​
Cricket

Yorkshire confirm Sanjay Patel as Permanent CEO

Rohit, Kohli shine as India crush Australia in final ODI
Featured

Rohit, Kohli shine as India crush Australia in final ODI

Kuldeep takes five as West Indies struggle in second Test
Cricket

Kuldeep takes five as West Indies struggle in second Test

More For You

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer moved out of ICU, condition stable after spleen injury

INDIA's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is in stable condition, according to sources.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us