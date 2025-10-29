Women's World Cup: England bowl first in semi-final against South Africa

ENGLAND captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and chose to field against South Africa in the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday.

England named an unchanged side from their previous league match, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone cleared to play after a shoulder injury scare.

Ecclestone had fallen awkwardly on her left shoulder while fielding during England’s win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Sciver-Brunt said Ecclestone would be “playing through a bit of pain” but was “raring to go.”

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said her side would also have preferred to bowl first but were comfortable batting on what appeared to be a good surface for runs.

The Proteas made one change from their loss to Australia, bringing in batting all-rounder Anneke Bosch for Masabata Klaas.

“Hopefully we can bat first really well today,” said Wolvaardt. “At the end of the day, it is all about winning.”

South Africa were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Defending champions Australia will face hosts India in the second semi-final on Thursday near Mumbai. The final will be played on Sunday.

Teams

England women: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Umpires: Eloise Sheridan (AUS), Jacqueline Williams (WIS)

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi (IND)

Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)