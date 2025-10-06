Women's World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 88 runs after controversy

Highlights:
- India defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo
- Players from both teams refused to shake hands after the match
- Confusion at the toss and a disputed run-out dismissal added to controversy
- India moved to the top of the Women’s World Cup table
INDIA defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in a Women's World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, but the game ended amid controversy after players from both sides refused to shake hands.
The captains did not exchange a handshake at the toss, and there was little interaction between the teams during the match. After the game ended, players from both sides headed straight to their dressing rooms, skipping the customary post-match greetings.
Tensions that flared during the recent men’s Asia Cup in Dubai appeared to have carried over to the women’s contest.
Before play began, confusion at the toss created early drama. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana called “tails”, but match referee Shandre Fritz and announcer Mel Jones misheard it as “heads”. When the coin landed heads up, the toss was incorrectly awarded to Pakistan, and Fatima opted to field first.
The controversy continued during Pakistan’s innings when Muneeba Ali was given out in unusual fashion. After surviving a leg-before appeal, she stepped out of her crease, thinking the play was over. Though she had initially grounded her bat, it was in the air when the throw hit the stumps. The television umpire ruled her out, prompting protests from Pakistan players.
“We are very happy. This was a very important game for us. I am sure people back home are happy too. There are few areas to improve but, for now, we'll savour this win,” said Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
India’s total of 247 was built on several steady contributions. Harleen Deol top-scored with 46 off 65 balls, while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten 35 off 20 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes in the final overs.
Pakistan’s Diana Baig took 4-47 in an effective spell, claiming three wickets in her final burst. She missed out on a five-wicket haul after overstepping when Jemimah Rodrigues was caught behind on two.
Pakistan’s chase never gathered momentum. India’s new-ball bowlers struck early, and the spinners tightened control as the innings progressed. Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana shared five wickets, while Kranti Goud took three wickets and was named player of the match.
Sidra Amin, batting at number three, scored 81 off 106 balls with nine fours and a six, but received little support. She was dismissed sweeping Rana to square leg, ending Pakistan’s innings and any remaining hopes of recovery.
“We gave away too many runs in the Power Play. Sidra was superb again, but someone had to stay with her till the end. Very disappointed with the result,” said Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.
With this result, India moved to the top of the eight-team table, while Pakistan remained in sixth place, yet to open their account.
