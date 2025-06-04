Pakistan avoid India, to play Women's World Cup games in Sri Lanka

PAKISTAN will play their matches at this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka, as part of an International Cricket Council (ICC) arrangement that allows them to avoid playing in India, the official host of the tournament.
The ICC introduced the use of neutral venues after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year. The move was aimed at managing tournament logistics between the two countries, which remain politically tense.
India and Pakistan were involved in a four-day military conflict last month, the most serious since 1999, before agreeing to a ceasefire.
Colombo will serve as Pakistan’s base for seven group-stage matches. The Sri Lankan capital joins Indian cities Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnam as host venues for the tournament, which runs from 30 September to 2 November, the ICC announced late on Monday.
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, the first will be played on 29 October in either Guwahati or Colombo. The second semi-final is scheduled for 30 October in Bengaluru. The final will be held on Sunday, 2 November, in either Bengaluru or Colombo.
“The venues for the knockouts are dependent on Pakistan qualifying,” the ICC said in a statement. “Two alternative venues have been identified for one semi-final and the final.”
Eight teams will take part in the 50-over tournament: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Australia won the previous Women’s World Cup, held in New Zealand in 2022, defeating England by 71 runs in the final.
