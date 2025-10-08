Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

England survive Bangladesh scare to go top of Women’s World Cup table

Former captain Heather Knight guided England to victory with an unbeaten 79, helping the four-time champions reach the target with 23 balls remaining.

Bangladesh vs England

Bangladesh's players along with England's Heather Knight and Charlie Dean walk back to the pavilion at the end of their World Cup match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, on October 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 08, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ENGLAND went to the top of the Women’s World Cup points table after defeating Bangladesh by four wickets in a tense chase in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Former captain Heather Knight guided England to victory with an unbeaten 79, helping the four-time champions reach the target with 23 balls remaining.

Knight, who lost the captaincy after the Ashes last winter, benefited from three reviews that went in her favour. She survived lbw decisions twice and was given a reprieve after a catch at cover was ruled not clean by the third umpire.

Yet to score, Knight overturned an lbw verdict on review. On eight, another lbw call went in her favour. Then on 12, she was ruled not out after replays showed the fielder had not taken a clean catch.

"It's probably the most reviews I've ever had go my way," Knight said. "That one at cover, I thought it was a fair catch. I walked off, but the TV umpire saw it differently."

Knight’s 27th half-century included eight fours and a six, with the sweep and reverse sweep proving key shots on a slow pitch.

At 103 for six, Bangladesh looked in control, but Knight found support from Charlie Dean as they added 79 runs for the seventh wicket to complete the chase.

Earlier, England’s spinners restricted Bangladesh to 178. Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets, while Linsey Smith, Dean and Alice Capsey took two each.

England fielded a spin-heavy attack to suit the subcontinental conditions, using close-in fielders like slip, silly mid-off and short cover.

Bangladesh struggled to score freely, with Sobhana Mostary top-scoring with 60. Rabeya Khan added 43 off 27 balls with six fours and a six to lift the total.

"We fought till the last ball and that’s what matters," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said. "We were probably 30 short, but I’m proud of the fight the girls showed."

(With inputs from agencies)

cricketengland vs bangladeshheather knightwomen’s world cup

Related News

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test
Featured

India crush West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

Siraj, Bumrah spearhead India as Windies fall for 162
Featured

Siraj, Bumrah spearhead India as Windies fall for 162

More For You

Atherton

Atherton said the time has come to end the “tacitly supported arrangement” of ensuring that the two teams meet in every ICC event.

Getty Images

Atherton calls for end to 'arranged' India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments

FORMER England captain Michael Atherton has called for an end to India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournaments, alleging that draws have been “neatly arranged” to ensure the two sides meet for “economic needs.” He said cricket between the two countries has become a “proxy for broader tensions and propaganda.”

In a column for The Times, Atherton referred to the recent Asia Cup, where the Indian team reportedly refused to shake hands with Pakistani players. He also mentioned that the Asian Cricket Council’s Pakistani head, Mohsin Naqvi, walked away with the winner’s trophy after the Indian players declined to accept it from him.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shubman-Gill

Gill, 26, will now lead India in both Tests and ODIs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shubman Gill named India’s new ODI captain; Rohit, Kohli in squad

TEST captain Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI skipper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. The change takes effect from the upcoming series in Australia.

Rohit, 38, and Virat Kohli, 36, were both included in the squad for the three-match ODI series starting October 19.

Keep ReadingShow less
KL-Rahul-BCCI

KL Rahul struck 12 fours to reach his century. (Photo credit: BCCI)

Rahul's ton puts India in control against West Indies in Ahmedabad Test

KL RAHUL scored his 11th Test century to put India ahead of West Indies on day two of the opening Test in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India reached 218-3 at lunch, with a 56-run lead over the visitors. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 50, the only wicket to fall in the morning session at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs Sri Lanka

Indian players celebrate after their team's comfortable win over Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Deepti, Amanjot guide India to 59-run win over Sri Lanka in World Cup opener

INDIA began their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur scored half-centuries to help India reach 269 for eight in 47 overs after rain shortened the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nepal cricket

This was the biggest margin of victory for an associate member against a full member. (Photo credit: X/@CricketNep)

X/@CricketNep

Nepal seal historic T20 series win over West Indies

NEPAL bowled out the West Indies for 83 in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday to secure a 2-0 lead in the series and their first-ever bilateral win against a Test-playing nation, with one match left.

Batting first, Nepal made 173 for six in 20 overs with half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora. The bowlers then dismissed the West Indies in 17.1 overs to win by 90 runs.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us