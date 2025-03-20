Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

‘UK hosting the World Cup will inspire women to join kabaddi’

The second edition of the tournament, the first being held outside Asia, is taking place at venues across Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

How the UK Hosting the Kabaddi World Cup Can Inspire Women

Athira Sunil’s journey in kabaddi began in India, where she played from a young age and competed in the National Championship at 13.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ENGLAND women’s kabaddi skipper Athira Sunil spoke of her pride and responsibility to lead her team as the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup kicked off in the Midlands on Monday (17).

The second edition of the tournament, the first being held outside Asia, is taking place at venues across Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

In the women’s competition, six teams are split into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals on Friday (21). The finals will be played on Sunday (23).

Sunil’s journey in kabaddi began in India, where she played from a young age and competed in the National Championship at 13. Though she initially pursued badminton, her physical education instructor encouraged her to switch to kabaddi.

“When I went, I felt like, yeah, this is good. Then I started competing,” she told Eastern Eye in an interview.

After moving to the UK, Sunil joined the British Kabaddi League, which she describes as a turning point. She has played in the league for five years and led Nottingham Cairns to victory in 2024.

england-kabaddi-wcAthira Sunil (England women's capt), councillor Bhupinder Gakhal,, Hardeep Singh (England men's capt) at official England kit launch.www.easterneye.biz

“It was a historic event last year, we were the British Kabaddi League champions. I was captain for that team,” she said. “It was the first time in the history of the British Kabaddi League that we got the gold medal.”

England’s squad has faced logistical challenges in preparing for the World Cup. Players are based across the UK, making regular training difficult.

Sunil, who lives in Newcastle, travels around seven hours to Birmingham for practice. “Even though a lot of sacrifices are there, this is a culmination of hard work, training, and sacrifices that my team and I have made,” she said.

The squad is coached by Narendra Singh, from India, whom Sunil describes as experienced. “It’s going pretty well, it’s quite nice because we have got an experienced coach,” she said.

The playing style in England differs from traditional kabaddi, with a stronger influence from rugby and wrestling.

“It adds more spice to the game,” Sunil said. “The tackles are much more similar as they come under contact sports. So, it’s like a unique blend of strength and strategy.

“Every player is contributing towards the team’s success.”

Kabaddi’s profile in the UK has grown with the British Kabaddi League, and Sunil believes that the World Cup will further boost its popularity.

“This tournament will bring international attention to kabaddi players, and also lots of women will get inspired,” she said.

Training sessions have included outreach efforts, inviting local school students to watch. “They will be like, yeah, it’s like a British bulldog game,” she added.

England faces strong competition from teams such as Hong Kong and Hungary, who Sunil’s team plays on Tuesday (18) as Eastern Eye went to press. They have been closely observing their opponents’ moves.

“Their tactics are a bit different from how we are preparing,” she said.“So, every game has different challenges, right?”

The growth of leagues has helped revive kabaddi by providing more opportunities to compete. Sunil believes this exposure will push players to train harder.

“When we play different tournaments and leagues, we will get more popular, and will train hard to achieve more,” she said. “We always feel like we’re moving forward.”

Televised matches are also playing a role in increasing visibility.

“It will be broadcast and it is still on BBC,” Sunil said. “So, they can see our movements and they will get more inspired to do more.”

She is confident about the future of kabaddi in England, saying she sees growing interest in the sport and expects more players to join. “I can see a lot of improvements in the players. Most probably, many players will get inspired and join England Kabaddi.” The England squad consists of players from diverse backgrounds. While most are British, there are also players of Asian heritage. “Even though they are from different nationalities, they are settled in the UK right now,” Sunil said.

As the tournament begins, Sunil and her team are determined to make history at the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup.

The seven-day tournament features nearly 50 matches. It is organised by World Kabaddi, hosted by the England Kabaddi Association, and delivered by the British Kabaddi League.

Matches will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer, the Olympic Channel, DD Sports in India, and Willow TV in the US.

2025 kabaddi world cupenglandkabaddi world cupkabaddi world cup 2025kabaddi world cup in ukwolverhamptonbirminghamathira sunil

Related News

Harshita Brella
Featured

Harshita Brella’s death: Murder charge authorised against Pankaj Lamba

Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"
Sports

Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members
Asia

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit
Business

Google agrees to settle racial bias lawsuit

More For You

Karun Chandhok’s Book: Making F1 Exciting for Young Fans

Chandhok’s book delves into the intricacies of Formula One, offering behind-the-scenes insights and highlighting the journey of top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher. (Photo: X/@karunchandhok)

A new chapter: Karun Chandhok’s book brings F1 to young fans

KARUN CHANDHOK has spent decades immersed in motorsport – as a driver, commentator, and now an author.

His new book, Drive to Victory: Incredible True Stories from the Fastest Sport in the World, was released on February 13, and is aimed at young enthusiasts aged nine and above.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND-ITL

India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B.

England, India start strong in Kabaddi World Cup 2025

THE KABADDI World Cup 2025 began with dominant wins for defending champions India and hosts England. India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B, while England secured a 101-25 victory over Hungary in Group A on the opening day in Wolverhampton.

The tournament kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony featuring live dhol performances by students aged 9–19 from Wolverhampton Music Service, a dynamic professional Bollywood dance troupe, and a grand athlete procession led by youth representatives from Wolverhampton Wrestling Club.

Keep ReadingShow less
england-kabaddi-wc

Athira Sunil (England women's capt), councillor Bhupinder Gakhal,, Hardeep Singh (England men's capt) at official England kit launch.

Comment: ‘Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi’ is go go go in the West Midlands

Bhupinder Gakhal

City of Wolverhampton cabinet member for resident services, councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, looks ahead to a historic Kabaddi World Cup, which takes place in Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands, starting on Monday (17).

The city of Wolverhampton has many claims to fame – it’s home to the world’s oldest original digital computer, it was instrumental in forming the tournament now known as football’s Champions League, and it was the first place in the UK to pioneer automated traffic signals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

Harry Brook (Photo: Getty Images)

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

ENGLAND batsman Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for two years after he pulled out at the last minute to focus on international cricket, local media reported.

The 26-year-old, considered a frontrunner to replace Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain, was signed to Delhi Capitals for the IPL season beginning next week.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chhetri returns to lead India’s Asian Cup charge

Sunil Chhetri

Chhetri returns to lead India’s Asian Cup charge

Eastern Eye

INDIAN football legend Sunil Chhetri will return to the national team aged 40 in an unexpected reversal of his decision to hang up his boots last year.

The former captain, the fourth-highest men’s international goalscorer of all time, played his last match for India in June 2024 in a World Cup qualifier.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc