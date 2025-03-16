Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Comment: ‘Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi’ is go go go in the West Midlands

On Monday, the green light will shine brightly for the first Kabaddi World Cup outside Asia to commence – with Wolverhampton, plus Birmingham, Coventry and Walsall, playing host to seven days of action.

england-kabaddi-wc

Athira Sunil (England women's capt), councillor Bhupinder Gakhal,, Hardeep Singh (England men's capt) at official England kit launch.

Bhupinder Gakhal
By Bhupinder GakhalMar 16, 2025

City of Wolverhampton cabinet member for resident services, councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, looks ahead to a historic Kabaddi World Cup, which takes place in Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands, starting on Monday (17).

The city of Wolverhampton has many claims to fame – it’s home to the world’s oldest original digital computer, it was instrumental in forming the tournament now known as football’s Champions League, and it was the first place in the UK to pioneer automated traffic signals.

On Monday, the green light will shine brightly for the first Kabaddi World Cup outside Asia to commence – with Wolverhampton, plus Birmingham, Coventry and Walsall, playing host to seven days of action and 48 thrilling men’s and women’s matches.

This will be a proud, historic week for my city. From hosting the opening ceremony on Monday to the semi-finals and finals the following weekend at Wolverhampton’s Aldersley Stadium, we can’t wait to show the world of kabaddi what makes the West Midlands so special.

This event is the latest chapter in an exciting sporting story for Wolverhampton and the wider West Midlands. The most popular Commonwealth Games ever to be hosted in the UK – Birmingham 2022 – gave the West Midlands its time to shine on the international stage.

Since then, the region has welcomed sporting tournaments as varied as European judo, the International Blind Sport Federation World Games, and FISE Xperience, an action sports showpiece in the city centre of Wolverhampton, with darts, athletics, cricket and many more events still to come.

Like all of these successful championships, the Kabaddi World Cup will be more than just a sporting event – it will be a celebration of the West Midlands’ cultural diversity, passionate audiences, and inclusive nature.

Our region and South Asia – in particular, India – has proudly maintained a strong relationship in recent years, and I am thrilled that the Kabaddi World Cup will allow us to celebrate the vibrant South Asian communities, which are such a vital part of the West Midlands.

We have a ‘living bridge’ of 200,000 ethnic Indians living and working in the West Midlands, the highest proportion in the UK.

Ranking second after London in attracting the highest proportion (13 per cent) of foreign direct investment from India between 2011 and 2022, and with the third-largest number of Indian students studying in the UK, it is clear that we in the West Midlands have a fantastic bond with our Indian friends. It is something I hope continues for many years.

The aforementioned Commonwealth Games gave us the opportunity to work closely with Indian media to profile the West Midlands’ tourism and investment offer and to run international cultural marketing campaigns to encourage Indian residents to come and visit the region.

The region already attracts the second-largest number of Indian tourists per year outside of London, and this activity saw more than 80 per cent of Indian respondents say they felt positive about the West Midlands as a visitor destination – higher than all other countries surveyed.

Hosting the Kabaddi World Cup gives us a unique and valuable opportunity to further grow the sport in the West Midlands, the UK, and around the globe, with more than 50 countries across five continents currently playing it.

I hope that – among the crowds filling the arenas in the West Midlands over the week of the tournament and the hundreds of millions more watching on television – there is a generation of new, young fans, both boys and girls, who are intrigued and inspired to have a go themselves.

As I’m sure many readers will be well aware, the beauty of kabaddi – the ‘game of the masses’ played by people of all faiths, backgrounds, and nationalities – is its simplicity and accessibility. I am determined that, through this tournament, we create opportunities for communities to connect and embrace physical activity and introduce kabaddi into more schools, colleges, and universities across the city and wider region.

Hold your breath – Wolverhampton and the West Midlands is set to put on a fantastic, energetic show.

For more information and to buy tickets to the Kabaddi World Cup (17-23 March), visit kabaddiworldcup2025.com.

aldersley stadiumbhupinder gakhalenglandindiakabaddi world cupkabaddi world cup 2025kabaddi world cup in ukpakistansouth asiatourismwest midlandswolverhampton

Related News

Liz Kendall
Featured

Ministers may drop plan to freeze disability benefits: Report

Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan
Lifestyle

Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan

Anjali Mehta
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years
Sports

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case
News

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case

More For You

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

In this screenshot from a video posted by @Sec_Noem via X on March 14, 2025, Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at United State’s Columbia University, leaves the country after her visa was revoked by the Department of State. (@Sec_Noem via PTI Photo)

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

AN INDIAN student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas, has self-deported, says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, and her visa was revoked on March 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Companies with diverse leadership are better positioned for growth'

From LtoR- Lord Karan Bilimoria, Sir Trevor Phillips, Seema Malhotra MP, David Tyler and Nathan Coe

'Companies with diverse leadership are better positioned for growth'

COMPANIES with diverse leadership are better positioned for sustainable growth, improved decision-making, and will connect better with multicultural markets, equalities minister Seema Malhotra has said.

She added that the government will soon launch a public consultation on their approach to mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak
Getty Images

'I am English': Sunak asserts as ethnic minorities debate identity politics in Britain

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has made cultural and sociological history by becoming the first prominent personality to say a brown person can be not only British, but also English.

He dismissed as “ridiculous” the suggestion from his former home secretary, Suella Braverman, that Englishness “must be rooted in ancestry, heritage, and, yes, ethnicity” – in other words, the person has to be white.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik. (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives

https://www.easterneye.biz/sara-sharif-s-parents-appeal-life-sentences/A COURT on Thursday (13) upheld lengthy prison terms handed to the father and stepmother of a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl who was killed after suffering years of torture and abuse.

The trial of Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool caused waves of revulsion in the country at the horrific way they had treated Sara Sharif.

Keep ReadingShow less
Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change

FILE PHOTO: Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle in Southport, England (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change

TERRORISM watchdog has rejected calls to redefine terrorism following last summer's tragic Southport murders, while recommending a new offence to tackle those intent on mass killings without clear ideological motives.

Jonathan Hall KC, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, published his highly anticipated report on Thursday (13), concluding that the existing definition of terrorism should remain unchanged despite growing concerns about violent attackers with unclear motives.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc