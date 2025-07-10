Cierra Ortega apologises after Love Island USA exit over resurfaced racist post

Highlights

Cierra Ortega has exited Love Island USA after a past social media post using a slur resurfaced.

The 25-year-old content creator said she “had no idea” the word was a racial slur.

Ortega apologised to the Asian community and said she accepts being removed from the show.

She revealed her family has been threatened and immigration authorities were called on them.

Cierra Ortega, a contestant on this season of Love Island USA, has publicly apologised after an old social media post containing a racial slur resurfaced, prompting her sudden exit from the popular reality series.

The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based content creator addressed the controversy in a video, expressing regret for using a derogatory term towards Asian people in a post made last year. Ortega, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, said she was unaware of the word’s offensive meaning at the time but took full responsibility.

Ortega says she deleted the offensive post after learning it was a racial slur Instagram/cierra.ortega





Ortega says she had “no idea” it was a racial slur

In her nearly five-minute video, Ortega clarified that the post was made in 2024 and deleted as soon as a follower informed her that the word was a racial slur. “I had no idea that the word carried such pain or history,” she said, adding, “If I had known, I would have never used it.”

Describing the video as an “accountability post, not an apology video,” Ortega said she was deeply sorry to the Asian community and anyone she had hurt. She emphasised that ignorance was not an excuse and admitted that her actions had consequences. “Intent doesn’t excuse impact,” she said.





Family targeted amid online backlash

Following her exit from the villa, Ortega revealed that the backlash extended to her family. She claimed they had faced harassment, including death threats and even calls to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “My family doesn’t feel safe in their own home,” she said. “There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that’s justice.”

Ortega’s relatives later issued a statement on her Instagram story, saying they understood the anger but condemned the level of harassment. “We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced. But the threats and attacks go far beyond accountability,” they wrote.

Ortega’s Instagram story Instagram Screengrab/cierra.ortega





Ortega accepts the show’s decision to remove her

Although the episode announcing her departure referred only to “personal reasons,” Ortega said she fully supported Love Island USA’s decision to remove her from the show. “This was a consequence I deserved,” she stated. Her former villa partner, Nic Vansteenberghe, remained on the show and has since recoupled with another contestant.

Ortega insisted she deleted the offensive post immediately after realising its meaning and has since made efforts to educate herself and others around her.

The Love Island USA contestant apologised to the Asian community online Instagram/cierra.ortega





Second contestant to leave over resurfaced racist remarks

Ortega is the second contestant to be removed from this season over past racist language. Earlier in the season, fellow islander Yulissa Escobar was taken off the show after an old podcast clip emerged in which she used another racial slur. Escobar also apologised on social media and echoed Ortega’s concerns about the extreme online abuse following her exit.

The backlash faced by both women has raised concerns about the mental health of reality TV participants. Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming platform airing Love Island USA, recently aired an on-screen message urging viewers to stop targeting contestants with threats and harassment.

Love Island USA aired a message urging viewers to stop harassing contestants Instagram/cierra.ortega





As the show heads towards its finale, the debate continues over how far accountability should go, and at what cost to the people involved.