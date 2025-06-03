Bengaluru beat Punjab to win first IPL title after 17 seasons

Bengaluru go into the final with confidence, having beaten Punjab by eight wickets in the playoffs last week. This will be their fourth appearance in an IPL final, but they have yet to win the title.

Much of the crowd is expected to support Virat Kohli, the 36-year-old batter who remains one of Indian cricket’s biggest names. Kohli retired from Test cricket last month along with Rohit Sharma and has been Bengaluru’s leading run-scorer this season with 614 runs in 14 innings, including eight half-centuries.

Kohli has spoken openly about his desire to win the IPL and complete his career with the one title that has eluded him. After the playoff win over Punjab, he said: “One more to go.”

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said the team is aware of what the title would mean to Kohli. “Of course,” Patidar said when asked about Kohli’s importance. “I think he has given a lot of years to RCB and the international side also. I think we will try to do our best in the game.”

Punjab’s fast bowling coach James Hopes said his side would focus on recovery and mental preparation. He added: “It’s going to be a pretty big crowd, and a pretty big pro-Kohli crowd as well.”

Hazlewood returns to boost Bengaluru attack

Bengaluru’s bowling attack includes Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who returned from injury to take 3-21 in the earlier playoff against Punjab, helping to bowl them out for 101.

Hazlewood leads a pace unit featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Punjab, coached by Ricky Ponting, bounced back from a loss to win the second qualifier in Ahmedabad, which had been delayed by rain.

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last year, was signed by Punjab for $3.17 million at the November auction. He has scored 603 runs in 16 innings this season, just behind Kohli.

Iyer in form as Punjab seek first title

His unbeaten 87 off 41 balls in the previous match included five fours and eight sixes. “When I back myself and back my instincts, I think that's when I get the best out of myself,” Iyer said. “And also when other players revolve around you and keep performing, that also gives you a little bit of extra push to keep going.”

Hopes said Iyer remains calm under pressure. “He doesn’t get flustered very easily,” he said. “He knows what he has to do and he’s prepared to take that risk. He is a sensational captain and a sensational player.”

Punjab openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been in good form.

They also have options in Josh Inglis, and allrounders Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai, who could all play a role in ending Kohli’s long wait for an IPL title.

Rishi Sunak backs RCB

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has declared his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their IPL 2025 final clash with Punjab Kings (PBKS). Citing his family ties to Bengaluru through wife Akshata Murty, Sunak said, “I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team,” in an interview with The Times of India.

Sunak, who used to cheer for the team even while in Downing Street, said one of his most treasured items is a Virat Kohli bat gifted to him by Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar. “It’s one of my prized possessions,” he added.

This will be RCB’s fourth appearance in an IPL final—they have lost all previous ones. PBKS will be playing their second, having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

Sunak praised the IPL’s impact on cricket development, especially for English players. “The IPL has transformed cricket. Every cricketer wants to play in it now,” he said, noting strong performances by RCB’s English players like Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. He also highlighted the improvement of Jacob Bethell, who had to leave the RCB squad for England duty.



He added that the IPL and Women’s Premier League (WPL) are helping grow the women’s game and reflect India’s rising global influence: “India’s passions and tastes now have global impact.”

