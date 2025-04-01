IPL 2025 - RCB vs GT: Bengaluru prepares for a high-voltage encounter

Skip to content
IPL 2025: RCB vs GT – Bengaluru Braces for High-Voltage Battle

Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri KallukaranApr 01, 2025
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to heat up as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2nd. This exciting encounter brings together two teams in top form, with both having a win and a loss under their belt. However, RCB, with their unbeaten record so far in the tournament, enters the contest with more confidence.

RCB’s form and strength

RCB has been nothing short of dominant in their first two matches of the season. They have put on stellar performances, especially with their commanding victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their last match against KKR, RCB chased down a target of 175 runs with ease, reaching the target in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. Their victory over CSK was even more impressive, as they handed the three-time champions their biggest home defeat in terms of runs. With two wins and a positive net run rate of +2.266, RCB’s well-balanced squad, including Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Josh Hazlewood, is primed for another thrilling victory.

RCB’s batting department has been led by Virat Kohli, who has been in fine form. His consistency at the top of the order will be crucial in the upcoming clash. With Rajat Patidar, who has been brilliant with the bat, and players like Liam Livingstone and Tim David adding depth to the middle order, RCB looks well-equipped to put up a solid total. In the bowling department, the ever-reliable Hazlewood has been in sensational form, claiming five wickets in just two matches at an astonishing average of 8.60.

GT’s comeback and key players

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans (GT) started the season with a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) but bounced back in style with a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). Despite losing their opening match, GT's confidence is back after the comprehensive win. With a win and a loss under their belt, and a positive net run rate of +0.625, GT will be eager to take on the high-flying RCB. Players like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will be critical in their quest to put up a competitive total. Sudharsan, in particular, has been in excellent form, scoring back-to-back half-centuries. His consistency at the top is crucial for GT's success.

GT's middle order, led by Jos Buttler and supported by players like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, has enough firepower to challenge RCB’s bowlers. However, GT’s real strength lies in their bowling attack, spearheaded by the sensational Rashid Khan. Along with pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, and the support of spinners like R Sai Kishore, GT has the resources to restrict RCB’s explosive batting lineup. The key for GT will be to use their experience and depth in both departments to counter RCB’s well-rounded squad.

Head-to-head record: RCB’s slight advantage

Historically, the matchups between RCB and GT have been close, with RCB having a slight edge. Out of the five encounters between the two teams, RCB has won three, while GT has secured two victories. In IPL 2024, RCB came out on top in both their encounters, which gives them the psychological advantage going into this match. However, GT’s resilience and strong squad make them a formidable opponent. The contest between these two sides is expected to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams bringing their A-game to the table.

Pitch and weather conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its flat and batting-friendly pitch, is expected to provide an excellent surface for run-scoring. The relatively small boundaries at the venue make it a high-scoring ground, and fans can expect plenty of sixes and boundaries. However, the pitch might also offer some assistance to spinners, and pacers could find some early swing. Dew is unlikely to play a major role at this stage of the tournament, but teams will still prefer to bowl first if they win the toss, as chasing targets is generally easier at this venue.

Who do you think will win the RCB vs GT match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans

Key players to watch

The star players to watch out for in this match include RCB’s Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. Kohli has been in fine form with the bat, while Hazlewood has been a standout with the ball, taking five wickets at an impressive economy rate. For GT, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are in good touch, and Rashid Khan’s ability to control the middle overs could be crucial in limiting RCB’s run rate.

What to look for

With both teams coming off victories, this match promises to be an exciting contest. RCB’s dominant start to the season makes them favourites, but GT’s bounce-back win against MI shows they are not to be underestimated. As the match unfolds at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, fans can expect a high-octane battle between some of the world’s best cricketers. Whoever comes out on top in this encounter will further solidify their position in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table.

The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, and it will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Jio Hotstar.

