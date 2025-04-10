Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sudharsan leads Gujarat to big win over Rajasthan, top IPL table

Sai-Sudharsan-ipl

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 10, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

SAI SUDHARSAN scored his third half-century of the season as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs on Wednesday to go top of the IPL table.

Sudharsan hit 82 off 53 balls to help Gujarat post 217-6 after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up 3-24 as Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the Royals with 52.

This was Gujarat's fourth win in five matches. Rajasthan suffered their third loss of the season.

Gujarat, winners of the 2022 season, lost an early wicket when Rajasthan fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled captain Shubman Gill with a 147kph delivery that hit the off stump.

Sudharsan, after a steady start, built key partnerships including an 80-run stand for the second wicket with Jos Buttler, who made 36, to help Gujarat post a big total.

"I always try to see what I can do better, trying to improve my awareness and skill," said Sudharsan, who was named player of the match.

"I feel I work a lot on basics that is helping me be a versatile batter."

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana got the breakthrough after trapping Buttler lbw. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal but Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson successfully reviewed the decision.

Theekshana then dismissed Shahrukh Khan for 36, getting him stumped.

Sherfane Rutherford hit a six off Theekshana but managed only seven runs before being dismissed by Sandeep Sharma.

Sudharsan continued the scoring before being dismissed in the 19th over by Tushar Deshpande. Deshpande then got Rashid Khan out for 12 six balls later.

With 273 runs in five matches, Sudharsan is now the second-highest run-scorer this season, behind Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants who has 288 runs.

Rahul Tewatia added a late unbeaten 24, including 16 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, to help Gujarat finish strong.

In reply, Rajasthan lost early wickets, starting with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who fell in the second over to Arshad Khan after scoring six.

Captain Sanju Samson scored 41 and tried to keep Rajasthan in the chase, but wickets fell at regular intervals with Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel departing quickly, leaving the team at 68-4 in the eighth over.

Samson and Hetmyer added 48 runs together before Krishna removed the skipper, caught at short third man.

"When you lose games, we also feel should we have chased?" said Samson. "But we want to be a team that wins games while chasing, not just win batting first."

Rashid Khan took two wickets with his leg spin, and Krishna picked up two more, including Hetmyer after his fifty, as Rajasthan's chase collapsed.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore wrapped up the win with two wickets.

(With inputs from AFP)

gujaratgujarat titansiplnarendra modi stadiumrajasthanrajasthan royalssai sudharsansanju samsonsudharsansherfane rutherfordipl 2025

Related News

Nikhil Rathi to lead financial watchdog for second term
Featured

Nikhil Rathi to lead financial watchdog for second term

Sitharaman-Reynolds
Business

UK, India announce £400m trade and investment deals

Lawyers from Hasina’s party taken into custody
Asia

Lawyers from Hasina’s party taken into custody

Aldi
Food

Aldi issues product recall due to allergy warning

More For You

Priyansh Arya

Young rising star- Priyansh Arya

Getty

IPL 2025: Top 5 uncapped players to hit centuries

Over the years, the IPL has provided a stage for emerging cricketers to announce themselves with spectacular performances. Scoring a century while still uncapped is a remarkable feat, showcasing immense potential before stepping onto the international stage. Here, we look at the top five uncapped players who scored centuries in the IPL, with the list starting from the most recent.

1. Priyansh Arya – 103 (2025)

Priyansh Arya- PBKSGetty

Keep ReadingShow less
rcb-getty

Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after his team's win in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bengaluru edge Mumbai in close IPL match as Bumrah returns from injury

ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru held off a late charge from Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya to register a 12-run win on Monday in the IPL, handing Mumbai their fourth loss in five matches and marking Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action.

Bumrah featured in the XI after recovering from a back injury that had kept him out since the final day of the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney three months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
IPL 2025: Bengaluru Aims for Stability, Mumbai Seeks Crucial Win

Both teams have power-packed batting line-ups but are also vulnerable to collapses

Getty

IPL 2025- MI vs RCB : Bengaluru eye consistency, Mumbai desperate for lifeline

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate fans as Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the season. Scheduled for April 7, 2025, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, this clash promises to be a high-octane encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent defeats.

Team performance and standings

Both MI and RCB enter this match on the back of losses. MI succumbed to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, while RCB fell short against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Keep ReadingShow less
siraj-Getty

Siraj, who was left out of the ODI Champions Trophy squad that India won last month, said the break helped him work on his fitness and mindset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Siraj’s 4-17 leads Gujarat to third straight IPL win

MOHAMMED SIRAJ said missing out on the Indian team helped him focus on his bowling as he led Gujarat Titans to a third straight IPL win with figures of 4-17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Playing in his hometown, the pace bowler helped restrict Hyderabad to 152-8. It was his second match-winning performance in a row after he took 3-19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rathi-LSG-IPL

Spinner Digvesh Rathi took 1-21 and dismissed Naman Dhir on 46. He was named player of the match. (Photo: X/@LucknowIPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in IPL 2025

LUCKNOW Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs on Friday, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries and the bowlers holding off a late charge in the IPL match.

Mumbai were without former captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the game due to a knee injury sustained during training.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc