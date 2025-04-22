Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025: Gill, Sudharsan guide Gujarat past Kolkata to stay on top

Batting first, Gujarat made 198-3 after a 114-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Kolkata were held to 159-8 in response, with Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with 50.

shubman-gill-getty

Gill, who was initially cautious, accelerated later and hit Moeen Ali for a six and two fours in the same over to reach his third half-century of the season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

GUJARAT TITANS defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs at Eden Gardens on Monday to record their sixth win in eight matches and maintain their position at the top of the IPL table.

Batting first, Gujarat made 198-3 after a 114-run opening stand between captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Gill scored 90 off 55 balls, while Sudharsan made 52. Kolkata were held to 159-8 in response, with Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with 50.

This was Kolkata’s fifth defeat in eight matches.

After being asked to bat, Gujarat started strongly with Sudharsan playing the attacking role early. Gill, who was initially cautious, accelerated later and hit Moeen Ali for a six and two fours in the same over to reach his third half-century of the season.

Sudharsan brought up his fifth 50-plus score of the season and crossed 400 runs, overtaking Lucknow’s Nicholas Pooran (368) as the season's top scorer. Jos Buttler, who remained unbeaten on 41 off 23 balls, is third with 356 runs.

"We never talk about that one of us has to stay until the end," player-of-the-match Gill said. "We just talk about how we can score runs in these conditions and how to take the game deep."

Andre Russell got Kolkata their first breakthrough by dismissing Sudharsan, but was later hit for three boundaries in a row by Buttler. Gill missed out on a century after falling to Vaibhav Arora.

Buttler and Rahul Tewatia pushed Gujarat towards a strong finish, with Arora conceding 18 runs in the final over.

In the chase, Mohammed Siraj removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over. Sunil Narine and Rahane added 41 runs before Rashid Khan dismissed Narine for 17.

Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer kept the innings going briefly, but spinners Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar removed Iyer and Rahane respectively to stall Kolkata’s progress.

"When you are chasing 199, you expect a good opening start with the batters, that's where we are struggling throughout this tournament," said Rahane. "I thought 199 chaseable on this wicket, we bowled really well, we faltered with our batting."

Russell scored 21 off 15 balls with three fours and a six before being stumped off Rashid Khan’s bowling. Prasidh Krishna then took two wickets in an over to finish with 16 wickets in the season.

(With inputs from agencies)

ajinkya rahaneeden gardensgujarat titansipl tablejos buttlerkolkata knight riderslucknowmoeen alinicholas pooranrahul tewatiasai kishoresai sudharsanshubman gillwashington sundarrashid khaniplipl 2025 full scheduleipl 2025

Related News

Minority youth face racist content online once a week, report reveals
News

Minority youth face racist content online once a week, report reveals

england-gp-iStock
UK

GPs in England’s deprived areas face lower pay, greater pressure: Report

Cookery Class
UK Events

Kabul flavors in London!

Comedy Show
UK Events

Get Ready to LOL at the Funny Muslims Comedy Show

More For You

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down as Air India Express chair

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down as Air India Express chair

AIR INDIA CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down as chair of Air India Express, the airline’s low-cost subsidiary. He will be replaced by Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s chief commercial officer, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.

Wilson will also step down from the board of Air India Express. Basil Kwauk, Air India’s chief operating officer, will take his place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry and Meghan urge tougher safeguards to protect children online

Prince Harry criticised tech companies for citing privacy laws to deny access

Getty

Harry and Meghan urge tougher safeguards to protect children online

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for stronger protections for children online, warning that not enough is being done to shield young people from the dangers of social media

During a visit to New York, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveiled a new memorial dedicated to the memory of children whose families believe harmful online content contributed to their deaths. The installation, named the Lost Screen Memorial, features 50 smartphones, each displaying an image of a child lost to what their families describe as the adverse effects of social media. The memorial was made available to the public for 24 hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra Teams Up with John Cena, Idris Elba in 'Heads of State'

An elite MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Getty

Priyanka Chopra fronts action thriller ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena, Idris Elba

A dynamic of action, comedy, and political misadventure is set to hit Prime Video this summer with the release of Heads of State. The newly launched trailer teases a fast-paced, explosive ride featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba in lead roles. The film is slated to premiere globally on 2 July 2025.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State is billed as a cross between Air Force One and Midnight Run. The film places mismatched world leaders at the centre of a chaotic crisis that forces them to work together, despite their egos and rivalries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Afghan exodus soars as Pakistan deadline nears

Afghan refugees arrive at a camp near the Torkham border last Sunday (20)

Afghan exodus soars as Pakistan deadline nears

MORE than 100,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in the past three weeks, the interior ministry said on Tuesday (22), after Islamabad announced the cancellation of residence permits.

Calling Afghans “terrorists and criminals”, the Pakistan government launched its mass eviction campaign on April 1. Analysts said the expulsions are designed to pressure Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities, which Islamabad blames for fuelling a rise in border attacks.

Keep ReadingShow less
SOAS exhibition showcases emerging South Asian artists

SOAS Exhibition

Past Meets Present: South Asian Artists

London’s art scene gains a vibrant new voice this spring with (UN)LAYERING THE FUTURE: PAST OF SOUTH ASIA: YOUNG ARTISTS’ VOICES, a groundbreaking exhibition hosted by SOAS University of London. Running from April 11 to June 21, this group show brings together 26 emerging and established artists from six South Asian countries, presenting an ambitious array of creative works that delve into themes of memory, identity, history, and transformation.

The exhibition spans multiple mediums, including painting, sculpture, textiles, photography, video, and installation art, providing a layered and dynamic exploration of South Asia’s diverse cultural legacies and futures. From bold visual narratives to subtle sensory experiences, each piece reflects on the complexity of South Asia’s past while reimagining its future through the eyes of a new generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc