IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 19 of the season. The action unfolds at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6 at 7:30 PM IST.

While SRH look to bounce back after a tough start, GT are riding high on confidence and aiming to continue their winning momentum. With passionate home support behind them, SRH will hope for a turnaround, but GT’s in-form unit poses a serious challenge.

SRH – searching for answers and a fresh start

It has been a rocky start to IPL 2025 for SRH. They have managed just one win from their first four matches and currently sit near the bottom of the points table. Their most recent outing was a heavy 80-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, where both batting and bowling units failed to click.

Captain Pat Cummins will be desperate for a response from his team. The top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, needs to step up, while the bowlers must find consistency to back their skipper’s efforts.

With home advantage and a point to prove, SRH will be eager to put in a strong performance and revive their campaign.

GT – growing stronger with every game

Gujarat Titans, under skipper Shubman Gill, have made a solid start to their season. After winning two out of three matches, they come into this contest fresh from a convincing eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, driven by Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten 73.

Their squad looks settled, with a powerful top order and a bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan. GT will aim to maintain their winning momentum and extend their strong record against SRH.

Key battles to watch

Jos Buttler vs Pat Cummins:

Buttler has been in destructive form, and Cummins’ early strikes could be crucial to SRH’s chances.

Travis Head vs Mohammed Siraj:

Head’s ability to anchor the innings will be tested against Siraj’s swing and aggression with the new ball.

Sai Sudharsan vs Harshal Patel:

Sudharsan’s composure in the middle overs could be key against Harshal’s clever variations at the death.

Pitch conditions – runs on offer at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Expect another run-fest as batters dominate conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Both matches played here so far have been high-scoring encounters, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat.

Another batting-friendly wicket is likely, with dew expected to play a part later in the evening. Chasing has generally been easier under lights, and captains might prefer to bowl first.

Scores around 180–200 could be par if the conditions remain dry.

Head-to-head – GT ahead in the rivalry

Matches played: 5



GT wins: 3



SRH wins: 1



No result: 1



Gujarat Titans have dominated the head-to-head battles so far, but playing at home could give SRH a crucial edge.

Predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact player: Wiaan Mulder

Gujarat Titans (GT):

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact player: Ishant Sharma

What to look for

This contest pits a struggling but dangerous SRH against a confident GT side. For Sunrisers, finding rhythm in both batting and bowling will be key if they are to halt Gujarat’s charge.

For GT, another all-round performance could see them strengthen their place among the front-runners.

With world-class talent on both sides and a lively crowd expected, fans can gear up for a thrilling contest under the lights in Hyderabad.