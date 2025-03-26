IPL 2025: Hyderabad and Lucknow clash in search of a crucial win

The seventh match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The much-anticipated clash is set to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, with the action beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams come into this match with different fortunes and will look to make an impact as they progress in the tournament.

Hyderabad flying high

Sunrisers Hyderabad have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note. They dominated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match, claiming a commanding 44-run victory. In that match, SRH put up an astonishing total of 286/6, just short of breaking the record for the highest team total in IPL history. Their batting unit was in exceptional form, with Ishan Kishan leading the charge with a blistering century. The team’s top-order, including Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, also contributed significantly to the monumental total. SRH’s batting depth has made them one of the most feared line-ups in the tournament.

With the kind of form they’ve displayed, SRH will look to continue their aggressive approach with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants. A win in this game could further cement their position at the top of the points table and boost their net run rate, which is already the best in the league.

Lucknow look for redemption

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have had a rough start to their campaign. They faced a heartbreaking defeat in their first match against Delhi Capitals, losing by just one wicket in a nail-biting finish. After posting a strong total of 209 runs, LSG had Delhi Capitals reeling at 65/5. However, they failed to close out the game, allowing Delhi to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to a late effort by Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma.

Rishabh Pant, the new LSG captain, will be keen to bounce back from this narrow loss and guide his team to their first win of the season. The Lucknow outfit boasts a talented squad, with Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller in their ranks. However, they will need to sharpen their bowling plans to counter SRH’s powerful batting line-up, especially given the high-scoring nature of the Hyderabad pitch.

Pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has earned a reputation for being one of the flattest pitches in the IPL. Batsmen from both teams will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing on this surface, which offers little assistance to bowlers. While there might be some early movement for the seamers and a bit of turn for the spinners in the middle overs, the majority of the match is expected to favour the batters.

Given the batting-friendly conditions, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards. Teams might prefer to chase on this ground, as the pitch tends to get even better for batting as the match progresses. Dew is unlikely to play a significant role at this stage of the tournament.

Key player battles to watch out for:

Ishan Kishan vs Ravi Bishnoi

SRH’s Ishan Kishan, who scored a sensational century in the last match, will face a stern challenge from LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Bishnoi has had the upper hand in their past encounters, dismissing Kishan four times in seven innings. Kishan’s ability to tackle spin will be tested, and this contest could prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Abhishek Sharma vs Shardul Thakur

SRH’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma will take on LSG’s Shardul Thakur, who picked up two wickets in his team’s opening match. Thakur has troubled Abhishek in the past, dismissing him twice in five innings. If Abhishek can get off to a quick start, it will set the tone for SRH’s innings, but Shardul will be looking to strike early and halt the Sunrisers’ momentum. Nicholas Pooran vs Adam Zampa

LSG’s hard-hitting batter Nicholas Pooran will be up against SRH’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Pooran is known for his ability to clear the boundary, but Zampa has managed to dismiss him twice in T20 cricket. Pooran’s strike rate against Zampa is modest, and this duel could swing the balance in the middle overs.

Head-to-head record

In their previous meetings, LSG and SRH have faced each other four times in the IPL. LSG dominated the initial matchups, winning the first three encounters. However, SRH avenged those losses with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in their most recent meeting in 2024. Both teams will be eager to add to their win tally in this ongoing rivalry.

Probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa.

Impact Substitute: Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.

Impact Substitute: Prince Yadav

What to expect

The upcoming match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams boasting some of the best talents in world cricket. SRH will aim to continue their dominant run, while LSG will be desperate to secure their first win of the season. With the batting-friendly conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, fans can expect plenty of runs and an entertaining contest.

