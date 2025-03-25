Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025 - RR vs KKR: Rajasthan and Kolkata battle for first win

While Rajasthan lost to Hyderabad in Uppal, Kolkata suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Bengaluru at Eden Gardens in their first games.

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Showdown

Both teams are entering this match after disappointing defeats in their opening games.

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

IN WHAT promises to be a thrilling contest, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 26 March. Both teams are eager to bounce back after losing their opening matches, with each side looking to claim their first points of the season.

A battle for redemption

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after disappointing defeats in their opening encounters. Rajasthan Royals, traditionally known for getting off to strong starts, were outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), losing by 44 runs in Uppal. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, suffered a seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

Historically, RR and KKR have played closely contested matches, and with both teams looking to bounce back, this encounter could be another nail-biting affair. The head-to-head record between these two teams is currently balanced at 14-14, with two matches going to Super Overs, both of which were won by Rajasthan.

Key concerns for both teams

KKR’s middle-order woes

In their first game, KKR’s middle order, which includes stars like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, struggled to deal with RCB’s spin attack. This vulnerability might prompt changes in the batting order, with captain Ajinkya Rahane hinting at promoting Rinku Singh up the order to provide more stability against spin.

RR’s bowling challenges

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling was the primary cause for concern in their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Jofra Archer having a particularly tough outing, conceding 76 runs in four overs, an unwanted IPL record. However, the Guwahati pitch could be more forgiving, with a slower surface that may assist the bowlers more than the batting-friendly track in Hyderabad. RR’s bowlers will need to tighten up their lines, especially when it comes to delivering accurate yorkers.

Pitch and conditions at Barsapara Stadium

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has seen unpredictable results. While it has favoured batsmen in past T20 games, bowlers who can vary their pace and spinners have also found success on this surface. Dew could play a role in the second innings, making bowling more challenging. The weather is expected to be warm and humid, with a strong local crowd possibly backing KKR. Teams batting first have won two out of three IPL matches held at this venue.

Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders stands evenly at 14 wins each. Two of those matches ended in ties, with RR winning both in Super Overs. Their most recent meeting in Guwahati was washed out by rain, but earlier in that season, RR successfully chased down a massive total of 224 at Eden Gardens, courtesy of a century by Jos Buttler.

Players to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, despite recovering from finger surgery, remains a key figure for RR and will continue to feature as an impact substitute. He played a quickfire knock of 66 against SRH and will aim to replicate that form in this game. Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey have shown good form, adding depth to RR’s middle order. On the bowling front, Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana will look to recover from their poor performances in the opening game.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s captain, impressed with a well-compiled 56 in their first game. Sunil Narine, known for his all-round skills, remains a crucial player with both bat and ball. Despite a quiet game against RCB, Andre Russell’s explosive hitting is always a threat. KKR might also consider bringing in the experienced Anrich Nortje if fully fit to strengthen their pace attack.

Probable playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals:

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  2. Nitish Rana
  3. Riyan Parag (c)
  4. Dhruv Jurel (wk)
  5. Shubham Dubey
  6. Shimron Hetmyer
  7. Jofra Archer
  8. Maheesh Theekshana
  9. Tushar Deshpande
  10. Sandeep Sharma
  11. Fazalhaq Farooqi
    Impact Sub: Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders:

  1. Quinton de Kock (wk)
  2. Sunil Narine
  3. Ajinkya Rahane (c)
  4. Venkatesh Iyer
  5. Rinku Singh
  6. Angkrish Raghuvanshi
  7. Andre Russell
  8. Ramandeep Singh
  9. Spencer Johnson
  10. Harshit Rana
  11. Varun Chakaravarthy
    Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora

What to expect

Both teams come into this match with specific areas to improve. For RR, it’s about tightening up their bowling attack, while KKR will be focused on getting more out of their middle order. The conditions in Guwahati could favour bowlers, and both teams will be eager to adapt and claim their first victory of IPL 2025.

Cricket fans can expect a competitive game filled with key battles and tactical decisions that could swing the match either way. Don’t miss this exciting contest between two sides hungry for redemption.

Who do you think will win the RR vs KKR match?

Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders

barsapara cricket stadiumbowling challengescompetitive gamekolkata knight ridersmiddleorder strugglesrajasthan royalsipl 2025kkr vs rrrr vs kkr

Related News

Manoj Bharathiraja
Entertainment

Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passes away at 48 due to cardiac arrest

Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Entertainment

Bianca Censori reportedly trying to escape Kanye West’s grip, but he won’t let go

modi-trump-getty
Business

India open to tariff cuts on £17.7 bn worth of US imports: Report

Hania Aamir
Entertainment

Hania Aamir honoured by UK Parliament for her contributions to Pakistani entertainment

More For You

Ashutosh’s Heroics Guide Delhi to Victory in Last-Over Thriller

Ashutosh Sharma hit the winning six with six runs needed off the final over. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Ashutosh’s late blitz takes Delhi past Lucknow in IPL thriller

ASHUTOSH SHARMA played a match-winning knock of 66* as Delhi Capitals secured a one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL on Monday.

Coming in as an impact substitute on debut, Ashutosh rescued Delhi from 65-5, helping his team chase down 210 with three balls remaining in Visakhapatnam. He hit the winning six with six runs needed off the final over.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl-batsmen-getty

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the 2024 IPL Final match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26, 2024 in Chennai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

IPL 2025: Challenge for bowlers as teams target in new season

TEAMS in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday with an eye on the 300-run mark, as high scores continue to rise in the tournament.

The league has lifted the saliva ban on shining the ball, but batters are expected to dominate with the continuation of the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to field an extra batter in place of a bowler.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl-bowling-getty

The use of saliva to shine one side of the old ball and keep the other rough helps fast bowlers get the leather ball to swing late. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty

Saliva ban lifted for upcoming IPL: reports

BOWLERS will be allowed to apply saliva to balls in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, local media said on Thursday.

The use of saliva to shine one side of the old ball and keep the other rough helps fast bowlers get the leather ball to swing late.

Keep ReadingShow less
Syed Abid Ali

Abid Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, taking 6/55 in the first innings—his best bowling figures in Test cricket. (Photo: BCCI)

Former India allrounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

FORMER India allrounder Syed Abid Ali died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Abid Ali, who was known for his all-round abilities and sharp fielding, passed away in the United States. He was part of a distinguished group of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

ENGLAND batsman Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second successive year, a decision that could trigger a ban from future editions.

Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in December 2023, but pulled out of last year's campaign following the death of his grandmother.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc