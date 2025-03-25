IPL 2025 - RR vs KKR: Rajasthan and Kolkata battle for first win

IN WHAT promises to be a thrilling contest, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 26 March. Both teams are eager to bounce back after losing their opening matches, with each side looking to claim their first points of the season.

A battle for redemption

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after disappointing defeats in their opening encounters. Rajasthan Royals, traditionally known for getting off to strong starts, were outplayed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), losing by 44 runs in Uppal. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, suffered a seven-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

Historically, RR and KKR have played closely contested matches, and with both teams looking to bounce back, this encounter could be another nail-biting affair. The head-to-head record between these two teams is currently balanced at 14-14, with two matches going to Super Overs, both of which were won by Rajasthan.

Key concerns for both teams

KKR’s middle-order woes

In their first game, KKR’s middle order, which includes stars like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, struggled to deal with RCB’s spin attack. This vulnerability might prompt changes in the batting order, with captain Ajinkya Rahane hinting at promoting Rinku Singh up the order to provide more stability against spin.

RR’s bowling challenges

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling was the primary cause for concern in their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Jofra Archer having a particularly tough outing, conceding 76 runs in four overs, an unwanted IPL record. However, the Guwahati pitch could be more forgiving, with a slower surface that may assist the bowlers more than the batting-friendly track in Hyderabad. RR’s bowlers will need to tighten up their lines, especially when it comes to delivering accurate yorkers.

Pitch and conditions at Barsapara Stadium

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has seen unpredictable results. While it has favoured batsmen in past T20 games, bowlers who can vary their pace and spinners have also found success on this surface. Dew could play a role in the second innings, making bowling more challenging. The weather is expected to be warm and humid, with a strong local crowd possibly backing KKR. Teams batting first have won two out of three IPL matches held at this venue.

Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders stands evenly at 14 wins each. Two of those matches ended in ties, with RR winning both in Super Overs. Their most recent meeting in Guwahati was washed out by rain, but earlier in that season, RR successfully chased down a massive total of 224 at Eden Gardens, courtesy of a century by Jos Buttler.

Players to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, despite recovering from finger surgery, remains a key figure for RR and will continue to feature as an impact substitute. He played a quickfire knock of 66 against SRH and will aim to replicate that form in this game. Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey have shown good form, adding depth to RR’s middle order. On the bowling front, Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana will look to recover from their poor performances in the opening game.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s captain, impressed with a well-compiled 56 in their first game. Sunil Narine, known for his all-round skills, remains a crucial player with both bat and ball. Despite a quiet game against RCB, Andre Russell’s explosive hitting is always a threat. KKR might also consider bringing in the experienced Anrich Nortje if fully fit to strengthen their pace attack.

Probable playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal Nitish Rana Riyan Parag (c) Dhruv Jurel (wk) Shubham Dubey Shimron Hetmyer Jofra Archer Maheesh Theekshana Tushar Deshpande Sandeep Sharma Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Sub: Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Quinton de Kock (wk) Sunil Narine Ajinkya Rahane (c) Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Angkrish Raghuvanshi Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Spencer Johnson Harshit Rana Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora

What to expect

Both teams come into this match with specific areas to improve. For RR, it’s about tightening up their bowling attack, while KKR will be focused on getting more out of their middle order. The conditions in Guwahati could favour bowlers, and both teams will be eager to adapt and claim their first victory of IPL 2025.

Cricket fans can expect a competitive game filled with key battles and tactical decisions that could swing the match either way. Don’t miss this exciting contest between two sides hungry for redemption.

Who do you think will win the RR vs KKR match?

Rajasthan Royals