IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.
The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.
England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) and Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) are among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.
"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said in a memo to franchises seen by AFP.
"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year.
"Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026."
Overton, a bowling all-rounder, will be part of England’s white-ball squad for the home series against West Indies, beginning with a three-match ODI series on May 29.
Fraser-McGurk has withdrawn citing "personal reasons". Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.
Delhi are also awaiting the return of Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The Capitals are monitoring the availability of South African players Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.
Stubbs is included in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which begins on June 11 at Lord’s.
South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said on Tuesday that he expects players to join the national squad on May 26, a day after the IPL final was originally scheduled.
The tournament resumes with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, the first of 13 remaining regular-season matches.
(With inputs from AFP)