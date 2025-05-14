Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 14, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) and Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) are among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said in a memo to franchises seen by AFP.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year.

"Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026."

Overton, a bowling all-rounder, will be part of England’s white-ball squad for the home series against West Indies, beginning with a three-match ODI series on May 29.

Fraser-McGurk has withdrawn citing "personal reasons". Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement.

Delhi are also awaiting the return of Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc. The Capitals are monitoring the availability of South African players Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.

Stubbs is included in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which begins on June 11 at Lord’s.

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said on Tuesday that he expects players to join the national squad on May 26, a day after the IPL final was originally scheduled.

The tournament resumes with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, the first of 13 remaining regular-season matches.

(With inputs from AFP)

chennai super kingsdelhi capitalsfaf du plessisipl 2025ipl schedulejake fraser-mcgurkjake frasermcgurkjamie overtonmitchell starcmustafizur rahmansouth africa crickettemporary replacementstristan stubbs

Related News

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan
Editorial

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report
Business

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites
Business

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

More For You

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli

A fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation

Getty

Virat Kohli’s finest Test knocks: The innings that defined an era

For over a decade, Virat Kohli stood at the heart of India’s Test revival, a fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation. With every century, he silenced critics, broke records, and more than anything, gave fans reason to believe. His Test innings weren’t just runs on a scoreboard, they were moments of resolve, pride, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

As we reflect on his red-ball legacy, here are the Test knocks that truly defined his greatness, each one a story etched in the hearts of cricket fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Getty Images

IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-tests-getty

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

VIRAT KOHLI announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, just days before India are set to name their squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, five days after India captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc