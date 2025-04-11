IPL 2025: Most expensive buys – how they're performing

Skip to content
IPL 2025: How the Top Auction Buys Are Performing So Far

Rishabh Pant

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran
Apr 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has been marked by record-breaking auction bids and high expectations for marquee players. However, as the tournament progresses, several of these high-priced acquisitions have struggled to deliver performances commensurate with their hefty price tags.

1. Rishabh Pant – €297,000 (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for around €297,000 during the 2025 auction. Despite the high expectations, Pant's performances have been underwhelming. He has struggled to find consistency with the bat, and his contributions have not significantly impacted Lucknow's campaign. Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Pant will rediscover his form as the season progresses.

2. Shreyas Iyer – €294,000 (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings secured Shreyas Iyer for approximately €294,000, making him the second-most expensive player in the 2025 auction. Iyer's tenure with Punjab has been a mixed bag; while he has shown glimpses of his batting prowess, inconsistency has plagued his performances. As a seasoned campaigner, expectations are high for Iyer to anchor the middle order and provide stability to the batting line-up.

3. Venkatesh Iyer – €262,000 (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders re-signed Venkatesh Iyer for about €262,000, banking on his all-round capabilities. However, Iyer has yet to make a significant impact this season. His performances with both bat and ball have been below par, raising concerns about his ability to justify the substantial investment. KKR will be looking to Iyer to step up and deliver match-winning contributions in the upcoming fixtures.

4. Arshdeep Singh – €198,000 (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh was retained by Punjab Kings for around €198,000 using the Right to Match (RTM) card. The left-arm pacer, known for his prowess in the death overs, has had a lukewarm start to the season. While he has managed to pick up wickets, his economy rate has been a concern. Punjab will be hoping for more disciplined performances from Arshdeep as the tournament moves forward.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal – €198,000 (Punjab Kings)

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the most successful spinners in IPL history, was acquired by Punjab Kings for around €198,000. Chahal's experience and wicket-taking abilities were expected to bolster Punjab's spin department. However, he has struggled to find his rhythm this season, with a lack of impactful performances. The team management will be counting on Chahal to regain his form and provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

The 2025 IPL season has highlighted the unpredictable nature of cricket, where hefty price tags do not always guarantee stellar performances. Franchises and fans alike will be keenly watching these marquee players, hoping they rise to the occasion and justify their investments in the remaining matches of the tournament.

