IPL returns with revised schedule, player availability impacted

The Indian Premier League resumes on Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.
Most foreign players who left the country after the suspension have now returned. The tournament was halted on May 8 during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was stopped after 10.1 overs when rockets landed 80km away. That game will now be played on 24 May in Jaipur.
Remaining matches will be held at six venues, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dharamsala removed from the schedule.
The Pakistan Super League also restarts on Saturday. It had considered relocating to the UAE before suspension. Its final is now on 25 May, with matches limited to Rawalpindi and Lahore. Only Multan has lost hosting rights.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first of 13 remaining IPL league games, followed by playoffs from 29 May and the final on 3 June.
The revised IPL schedule overlaps with England’s ODI series against West Indies starting 29 May. Cricket West Indies released Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd to remain in India. Some players, including Mitchell Starc and Sam Curran, have opted not to return. Temporary replacements are allowed.