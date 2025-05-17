Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL returns with revised schedule, player availability impacted

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first of 13 remaining IPL league games, followed by playoffs from 29 May and the final on 3 June.

ipl

Remaining matches will be held at six venues, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dharamsala removed from the schedule.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The Indian Premier League resumes on Saturday, eight days after it was suspended due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Most foreign players who left the country after the suspension have now returned. The tournament was halted on May 8 during a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, which was stopped after 10.1 overs when rockets landed 80km away. That game will now be played on 24 May in Jaipur.

Remaining matches will be held at six venues, with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Dharamsala removed from the schedule.

The Pakistan Super League also restarts on Saturday. It had considered relocating to the UAE before suspension. Its final is now on 25 May, with matches limited to Rawalpindi and Lahore. Only Multan has lost hosting rights.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first of 13 remaining IPL league games, followed by playoffs from 29 May and the final on 3 June.

The revised IPL schedule overlaps with England’s ODI series against West Indies starting 29 May. Cricket West Indies released Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd to remain in India. Some players, including Mitchell Starc and Sam Curran, have opted not to return. Temporary replacements are allowed.

indian premier leaguepakistan super leagueipl 2025

Related News

Donald Trump
Business

India ready to cut 100 per cent tariffs; trade deal with US soon: Trump

Nancy Tyagi
Entertainment

Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes 2025 in self-stitched gown made from Delhi market fabric

Lauren Sánchez Paris bachelorette party
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry join Lauren Sánchez for her Paris bachelorette ahead of Jeff Bezos wedding

Ajay Devgn
Entertainment

Why Bollywood remakes of south Indian blockbusters have flopped?

More For You

WTC-winners-Reuters

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the ICC Test Mace on the podium along with teammates after winning the World Test Championship final in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

ICC increases prize money for WTC final; winners to get $3.6 million

THE WINNERS of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa will receive $3.6 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday after raising the prize money.

The ICC has increased the prize pool significantly. In the previous WTC final held in 2023, Australia won $1.6 million after beating India, who took home $800,000 as runners-up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Overton

England’s Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) is among the players who will miss the latter part of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on June 3.

Getty Images

IPL allows temporary replacements after Overton, Fraser-McGurk withdraw

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) has announced that teams will now be allowed to bring in temporary replacements for the rest of the tournament, following the withdrawal of several overseas players.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after being paused due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The new schedule overlaps with international fixtures, leading to the unavailability of multiple players.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Getty Images

Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli

A fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation

Getty

Virat Kohli’s finest Test knocks: The innings that defined an era

For over a decade, Virat Kohli stood at the heart of India’s Test revival, a fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation. With every century, he silenced critics, broke records, and more than anything, gave fans reason to believe. His Test innings weren’t just runs on a scoreboard, they were moments of resolve, pride, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

As we reflect on his red-ball legacy, here are the Test knocks that truly defined his greatness, each one a story etched in the hearts of cricket fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc