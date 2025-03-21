Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises a star-studded spectacle with Disha Patani, OneRepublic, and Shreya Ghoshal

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22 March 2025

IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Blending western pop with the Bollywood extravaganza

Instagram/ iplt20
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The grand opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is set to be an unforgettable event, blending the excitement of cricket with the glamour of Bollywood. As the countdown to the first match of the season begins, the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be transformed into a stage for some of the biggest names in entertainment. With both local and international stars lined up to perform, the ceremony is poised to be one of the most spectacular events in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Bollywood stars to shine on the IPL stage

Bollywood megastars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will be among the headline acts, ensuring that the opening ceremony is filled with dazzling performances. Fans are particularly excited to see Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, take part in the festivities. His presence at Eden Gardens, a stadium where his team has enjoyed many historic moments, adds a personal touch to the celebrations.

In addition to these A-list stars, Bollywood sensations Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani will showcase their dance moves, adding to the high-energy atmosphere. Music lovers are in for a treat as well, with performances from renowned playback singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, whose soulful melodies are set to captivate the audience. Karan Aujla is also expected to deliver a special act, bringing a fusion of music genres to the stage.

International star power: OneRepublic joins the lineup

In a move that’s sure to delight global cricket fans, American pop band OneRepublic has been invited to perform at the opening ceremony. Their inclusion adds an international flair to the event, making it more appealing to viewers from across the world, particularly in the UK where the IPL has a growing fan base. OneRepublic’s performance is expected to provide a unique musical experience, blending western pop with the Bollywood extravaganza.

A celebration across 13 venues

In a first for the IPL, the opening ceremony won’t be confined to just one night. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned ceremonies at all 13 IPL venues across the country. This move will spread the celebration to cricket fans in different regions, ensuring that the festive atmosphere reaches every corner of India. While Eden Gardens will host the grand launch, fans in other cities can look forward to performances from stars like Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan in their local stadiums.

This ambitious plan will present some logistical challenges, with the BCCI working closely with state associations to ensure the ceremonies don’t interfere with match schedules. Each venue will have a selection of Bollywood artists performing during breaks in the matches, giving fans a unique blend of entertainment and sport.

The magic of Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans, and it’s the perfect setting for the IPL’s grand launch. With a seating capacity of 68,000, the stadium is sure to be filled with a buzzing atmosphere as fans eagerly await both the performances and the cricketing action. Often referred to as the “Mecca of Indian Cricket,” Eden Gardens has been the backdrop for many iconic moments in the sport’s history, making it the ideal venue for the start of another thrilling IPL season.

A night of spectacle and cricket

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22 March 2025, with the entertainment starting at 6 PM IST. Following the star-studded performances, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the season at 7:30 PM IST.

For UK fans, the IPL opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website. As the IPL continues to grow in popularity in the UK, this event is set to draw in a large audience eager to witness the exciting blend of cricket, music, and Bollywood glitz.

IPL's global appeal

While the IPL is undoubtedly a celebration of cricket, it’s also a cultural phenomenon that transcends the sport. The inclusion of international stars like OneRepublic and the spread of ceremonies across 13 venues show the league’s intent to appeal to a global audience. For UK fans, the spectacle of the IPL opening ceremony offers a unique window into the vibrant world of Indian cricket and entertainment.

As the new season kicks off, the IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises to be an unforgettable night, setting the stage for weeks of thrilling matches and memorable moments both on and off the field.

arijit singhbollywood glamourbollywood megastarsgrand opening ceremonyipl 2025kolkata knight riderslegendary eden gardensshah rukh khanthrilling ipl seasonuk broadcast

Related News

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: Why Fans and Critics Are Divided
Entertainment

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ controversy explodes: Why the live-action remake has fans and critics divided!

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan'
Entertainment

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' smashes pre-sale records, set for historic box office debut

ipl-bowling-getty
Cricket

Saliva ban lifted for upcoming IPL: reports

Eli Lilly
Health

Eli Lilly introduces Mounjaro in India, gaining an edge over Novo Nordisk in the weight-loss drug market

More For You

ipl trophy

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has generated billions in revenue, solidifying the BCCI’s position as one of the wealthiest governing bodies in sport.

Getty Images

Everything you need to know about IPL 2025: Teams, players, and new rules

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is set to begin on Saturday, featuring 10 teams playing 70 league matches over the next eight weeks.

The tournament, which will conclude with the final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 25 May, remains one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"

Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli slams BCCI's family restrictions on tours: "I don’t want to sit alone and sulk"

STAR batter Virat Kohli said he was in favour of families accompanying players while on tours, adding that he preferred their personal support to deal with tough and intense days on the field, instead of “sulking alone” in a hotel room.

India’s cricket board, the BCCI, issued a directive after the team’s 1-3 Test series defeat against Australia, in which family time for players was restricted to no more than 14 days on tours exceeding 45 days.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karun Chandhok’s Book: Making F1 Exciting for Young Fans

Chandhok’s book delves into the intricacies of Formula One, offering behind-the-scenes insights and highlighting the journey of top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher. (Photo: X/@karunchandhok)

A new chapter: Karun Chandhok’s book brings F1 to young fans

KARUN CHANDHOK has spent decades immersed in motorsport – as a driver, commentator, and now an author.

His new book, Drive to Victory: Incredible True Stories from the Fastest Sport in the World, was released on February 13, and is aimed at young enthusiasts aged nine and above.

Keep ReadingShow less
How the UK Hosting the Kabaddi World Cup Can Inspire Women

Athira Sunil’s journey in kabaddi began in India, where she played from a young age and competed in the National Championship at 13.

‘UK hosting the World Cup will inspire women to join kabaddi’

ENGLAND women’s kabaddi skipper Athira Sunil spoke of her pride and responsibility to lead her team as the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup kicked off in the Midlands on Monday (17).

The second edition of the tournament, the first being held outside Asia, is taking place at venues across Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

Keep ReadingShow less
IND-ITL

India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B.

England, India start strong in Kabaddi World Cup 2025

THE KABADDI World Cup 2025 began with dominant wins for defending champions India and hosts England. India defeated Italy 64-22 in Group B, while England secured a 101-25 victory over Hungary in Group A on the opening day in Wolverhampton.

The tournament kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony featuring live dhol performances by students aged 9–19 from Wolverhampton Music Service, a dynamic professional Bollywood dance troupe, and a grand athlete procession led by youth representatives from Wolverhampton Wrestling Club.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc