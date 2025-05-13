Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

"After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the BCCI said in a statement.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. One of two double-headers will be played the following day.

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Venues for the four playoff matches, including the final on June 3, will be announced later.

Earlier, Hyderabad and Kolkata were scheduled to host the playoffs, with the final at Eden Gardens on May 25.

The first qualifier is now set for May 29, followed by the eliminator on May 30. The second qualifier will take place on June 1, with the final two days later.

India and Pakistan halted hostilities on Saturday.

The IPL was suspended last Friday, a day after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned in Dharamsala, located less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions had been reported earlier.

A special train was arranged on Friday to take players to Delhi after the airspace was closed. Overseas players began returning home on Saturday.

India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Pakistan has denied involvement.

At least 60 people have been killed on both sides since Wednesday, AFP reported, in the worst violence in decades.

