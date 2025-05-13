Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Remainder of IPL to be held from May 17 to June 3

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

ipl

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE REMAINDER of the Indian Premier League will be held from May 17 to June 3 across six venues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

The tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan. Following a ceasefire agreement, the BCCI has decided to conduct the 17 remaining matches.

"After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the BCCI said in a statement.

ALSO READ: India suspends IPL over border tensions with Pakistan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. One of two double-headers will be played the following day.

The other venues for the remaining league matches are Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Venues for the four playoff matches, including the final on June 3, will be announced later.

Earlier, Hyderabad and Kolkata were scheduled to host the playoffs, with the final at Eden Gardens on May 25.

The first qualifier is now set for May 29, followed by the eliminator on May 30. The second qualifier will take place on June 1, with the final two days later.

India and Pakistan halted hostilities on Saturday.

The IPL was suspended last Friday, a day after a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned in Dharamsala, located less than 200 kilometres from Jammu, where explosions had been reported earlier.

A special train was arranged on Friday to take players to Delhi after the airspace was closed. Overseas players began returning home on Saturday.

India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in response to a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack.

Pakistan has denied involvement.

At least 60 people have been killed on both sides since Wednesday, AFP reported, in the worst violence in decades.

(With inputs from agencies)

bccicricket in indiadelhi capitalsdharamsalaeden gardensindia pakistan clashesindian premier leagueipl 2025ipl final june 3ipl playoffsipl resumptionipl schedule changeskashmir attackkolkata knight ridersmissile strikespunjab kingsroyal challengers bengaluru

Related News

Alia Bhatt's British citizenship questioned
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's British citizenship questioned after her mother Soni Razdan's India-Pakistan Instagram post

Soft2Bet’s
Sponsored Feature

Unlocking the future of iGaming: How Soft2Bet enhances player loyalty through gamification

Cannes Film Festival 2025
Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival 2025 bans 'full nudity' and 'excessively voluminous' outfits on the red carpet

Modi-speech-Reuters
Editorial

Modi warns of strong response to any future terrorist attack

More For You

Virat Kohli

A fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation

Getty

Virat Kohli’s finest Test knocks: The innings that defined an era

For over a decade, Virat Kohli stood at the heart of India’s Test revival, a fierce competitor who carried the fire of a whole generation. With every century, he silenced critics, broke records, and more than anything, gave fans reason to believe. His Test innings weren’t just runs on a scoreboard, they were moments of resolve, pride, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

As we reflect on his red-ball legacy, here are the Test knocks that truly defined his greatness, each one a story etched in the hearts of cricket fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl

The rest of the tournament is expected to be played in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

Getty Images

IPL restart likely on May 16 or 17; Kolkata final uncertain due to rain: Report

THE Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, is likely to resume on May 16 or 17. The final could be moved out of Kolkata due to possible rain.

The league was paused on May 9 for a week. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to begin planning for the tournament's resumption. The IPL Governing Council and BCCI officials held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the schedule.

Keep ReadingShow less
kohli-tests-getty

Since making his debut in 2011, Kohli hit 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with a highest score of 254 not out.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket

VIRAT KOHLI announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday, just days before India are set to name their squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Kohli made the announcement on Instagram, five days after India captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format. The 36-year-old played 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.

Keep ReadingShow less
ipl trophy
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has generated billions in revenue, solidifying the BCCI’s position as one of the wealthiest governing bodies in sport.
Getty Images

IPL officials in talks over possible restart after ceasefire: Reports

OFFICIALS from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were reported to be meeting on Sunday to discuss the possible resumption of the Indian Premier League, after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in their border conflict.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Cricbuzz that the board was "closely monitoring the evolving situation."

Keep ReadingShow less
dewald-brevis-getty

Dewald Brevis scored 22-ball 52. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Brevis fifty keeps Chennai alive, dents Kolkata's IPL playoff hopes

DEWALD BREVIS scored a 22-ball half-century as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The result left Kolkata with a slim chance of making the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Chasing 180, Chennai were reduced to 60 for 5 inside six overs. Brevis scored 52, while impact substitute Shivam Dube made 45 to guide the side to victory with two balls remaining. Chennai captain MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 17 and hit a six in the final over. Number 10 Anshul Kamboj struck the winning four off Andre Russell.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc