Pakistan Super League to resume after ceasefire

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Vendors pack their belongings as they leave Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League match after the alleged shooting of a drone outside the stadium in Rawalpindi on May 8. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeMay 14, 2025
THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume on May 17 after being postponed last week due to attacks between India and Pakistan. Australian cricketer David Warner has confirmed he will return to play.

The match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, scheduled for May 8, was postponed after a drone attack occurred near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PSL was initially expected to shift to the United Arab Emirates, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to postpone the tournament following the incident.

After both countries agreed to a ceasefire, the PCB announced that the league will continue from May 17.

“The PSL 2025 will resume on May 17, with the final on May 25. The League will pick up from where it left off, six teams with zero fear,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said in a post on X.

According to the PCB, the four remaining group-stage matches will take place in Rawalpindi, while the playoffs and final will be held in Lahore.

Thirty-seven overseas players are part of the PSL’s tenth edition, which began in Karachi on April 11.

Former Australian opener David Warner told the Sydney Morning Herald that he plans to rejoin Karachi Kings for the remaining games.

However, Pakistan media reported that eight New Zealand players, including former captain Kane Williamson, were hesitant to return, despite receiving security assurances.

The Indian Premier League, which was also suspended due to the conflict, is scheduled to restart on Saturday.

(With inputs from AFP)

