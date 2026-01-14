Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian Super League to return next month after delayed season

All 14 clubs agree to take part as AIFF steps in to stabilise the competition

Indian Super League to return next month after delayed season

The Indian Super League (ISL) trophy is displayed during a media conference in Kolkata on September 13, 2023.

(Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 14, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE delayed Indian Super League will kick off on February 14 after all 14 football clubs confirmed participation, officials said on Wednesday (14).

The ISL, India's flagship football competition, is usually played between September and April.

It faced uncertainty because a commercial rights agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited, which operated the ISL, expired on December 9, leaving the league without a sponsor.

Some clubs, including reigning champions Mohun Bagan, halted player salaries and suspended football activities in December.

The AIFF plans to take over the running of the ISL from the 2025-26 season under a 20-year proposal sent to clubs, according to local media reports.

"Many clubs had agreed earlier, but the remaining few came on board on Tuesday," an AIFF source said on condition of anonymity.

Talks are continuing to finalise a home-and-away format for a 91-match season after sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced last week that all 14 clubs would compete.

Launched in 2014 with global stars such as Italy's Alessandro Del Piero, the franchise-based ISL aimed to give Indian football a glamorous reboot.

But television ratings have slumped and sponsor interest has waned.

The AIFF invited bids for a new commercial partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, but failed to find any takers.

Indian football has long struggled to find its footing on the global stage despite a passionate fan base and a rich history.

India's men's team is a dismal 142nd in the FIFA world rankings.

(AFP)

islall india football federationindia footballindian super league

Related News

Bangladesh
Cricket

Bangladesh refuse India travel for T20 World Cup, seek venue shift

Rishabh Pant
Cricket

Rishabh Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Adithya Ashok India ODIs
Cricket

New Zealand's Adithya Ashok keen to test India knowledge in ODIs

England back Stokes McCullum
Cricket

England back Stokes and McCullum after Ashes defeat

More For You

Trishan Patel

One of the most significant chapters of Patel’s career came through his work with the Pakistan national team, an opportunity that arose through his long-standing professional relationship with Stephen Constantine.

Trishan Patel: Challenging misconceptions around South Asians through football


TRISHAN PATEL is a Luton-born British Indian football coach who has worked across grassroots, academy and professional football, while also developing mentoring programmes in schools and providing performance analysis support to players at different levels of the game.

Alongside his coaching work in England, he has also gained international experience, including time working within the Pakistan football setup.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us